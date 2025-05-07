India’s England Tour: Rohit Sharma Likely To Be Dropped From Test Captaincy After Poor Red-Ball Form

Rohit Sharma recently guided India to consecutive ICC titles: the T20 World Cup in 2024 and the Champions Trophy in 2025, showcasing his sharp leadership in white-ball formats. However, his future in Test cricket, especially as a captain, is now under scrutiny.

While the BCCI had earlier confirmed Rohit would lead India in the upcoming Test series in England, recent discussions between the selection committee and the board have reportedly changed the narrative. According to sources, selectors are now inclined toward appointing a new leader for the Test side, signaling a shift in direction as they look to build for the next World Test Championship cycle.

“The selectors are clear in their intent, they want fresh leadership for the England tour. Rohit no longer fits the captaincy profile in red-ball cricket, especially considering his form,” a BCCI source told this publication. "They're also eager to groom a younger leader going forward."

Rohit’s struggles with the bat in recent Test matches have been a concern. During the 2024 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, he managed just 31 runs across five innings at an average of 6.20 and opted out of the final Test. His previous outing in the Test series against New Zealand also saw him average only 15.16. Critics have questioned not just his performance with the bat but also his on-field leadership in crucial moments.

Rohit Sharma’s Test Record (as of 2025):

Overall Test Average: 40.57 (67 Tests)

Outside India: 31.01

In Australia: 24.38

In South Africa: 16.63

In England: 44.66 overall | 44.54 as an opener

Despite his poor form in Australia and South Africa, Rohit’s impressive record in England could still work in his favor. Head coach Gautam Gambhir had commented earlier this month that any final decision on Rohit’s Test future would rest with the selectors.

As India prepares for a challenging tour of England, the selectors are reportedly considering both removing Rohit from the captaincy and, depending on form, possibly dropping him from the playing XI altogether. The upcoming series could be a turning point in the veteran opener’s red-ball career.