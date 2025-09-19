India’s Lone T20I In Abu Dhabi: What Happened And Who Was The Opponent? - Here’s How It Ended

As Team India prepares to face Oman in Abu Dhabi during the Asia Cup 2025, the Men in Blue will walk into familiar territory, albeit with limited history. The Sheikh Zayed Stadium has hosted 74 T20 Internationals so far, but remarkably, India has featured in just one of them. That lone outing, however, remains a special one for Indian fans.

The Occasion: T20 World Cup 2021

India’s only T20I at Abu Dhabi came during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, when they locked horns with Afghanistan on November 3, 2021. It was a high-pressure game for India after a shaky start in the tournament, but the team responded emphatically.

Batting Brilliance: Rohit and Rahul Shine

Put into bat first, India’s top order came out with intent. Rohit Sharma played a captain’s knock, scoring a fluent 74 off 47 balls, while his opening partner KL Rahul added a classy 69 off 48. Together, they stitched a commanding stand that set the tone for the innings. Contributions from Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya ensured India posted a mammoth 210/2 in 20 overs.

Afghanistan’s Struggle in the Chase

Chasing 211 was always going to be an uphill task, and Afghanistan’s innings never really took off. The Indian bowlers maintained discipline, with Mohammed Shami and Ravichandran Ashwin picking up crucial wickets. Afghanistan managed 144/7, handing India a 66-run victory.

Key Takeaways from the Match

Result: India won by 66 runs.

Player of the Match: Rohit Sharma for his 74.

India’s Record at Venue: 1 match, 1 win – a 100% win rate in Abu Dhabi.

Looking Ahead: From 2021 to 2025

As India gears up for their 250th T20I against Oman at the same venue, the memories of their dominant 2021 win provide confidence. While Oman presents a very different challenge compared to Afghanistan, the conditions in Abu Dhabi are no longer new to India. With form and history on their side, the Men in Blue will look to make their milestone game even more memorable.