India’s Lord’s Heartbreak Sparks Calls For Virat Kohli’s Test Comeback – Will He Return?

In the aftermath of India’s heart-wrenching 22-run defeat to England at Lord’s in the third Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, legendary all-rounder and 1983 World Cup hero Madan Lal has made a public, emotional plea to Virat Kohli — urging the former captain to reverse his retirement from Test cricket. With India now trailing 1-2 in the five-match series, the call has reignited the national debate: Should Kohli return to the red-ball arena?

“It’s not too late. Please come back,” Lal pleaded in a passionate interview with CricketPredicta. “Virat Kohli’s passion for Indian cricket was unmatched. From my point of view, he should reverse his retirement. He can easily play for another 1–2 years. It’s about passing on that priceless experience to the youngsters.”

Virat Kohli’s Retirement: A Shock Still Felt Across Indian Cricket

Virat Kohli shocked fans and critics alike when he bid farewell to Test cricket in May 2025, ending a glorious 14-year career that spanned 123 matches and yielded 9,230 runs. His retirement came just days before the high-stakes Test series in England. Despite the rise of new captain Shubman Gill, Kohli’s absence — both as a tactical mind and middle-order rock — has been deeply felt in crunch moments like Lord’s.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) reportedly tried to convince Kohli to reconsider. Even now, murmurs within the dressing room suggest the door remains open.

Lord’s Collapse: Missed Opportunity, Missing Leadership

India’s performance at Lord’s echoed the void left by seasoned stalwarts. Chasing a modest 193 in the fourth innings, the visitors fell short despite a late fightback from Ravindra Jadeja and the tail. Gill, who has been phenomenal with the bat in the series — already crossing 500 runs with a double century at Birmingham — struggled at Lord’s, registering scores of 16 and 6 under intense pressure.

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan noted that Gill looked “less technically tight and calm,” suggesting that Kohli’s experience in handling pressure in hostile conditions was dearly missed. “When the game got spicy, England rose. India didn’t have that Kohli-esque resilience at the crease,” Vaughan wrote in The Telegraph.

Kohli’s Legacy: Beyond the Runs

More than the numbers, Kohli revolutionized India’s approach to Test cricket. He instilled an aggressive mindset, often chasing results rather than settling for draws — a philosophy that reaped dividends, including the historic 2018-19 Test series win in Australia and a dominant 2-1 lead in England in 2021 before he stepped down.

His tenure saw India transform into a pace-dominant, fiercely competitive side capable of winning anywhere in the world. In Kohli’s absence, critics argue, that edge appears slightly dulled.

What Next for Kohli and Team India?

While Kohli remains committed to playing ODIs — with the next confirmed series set for October in Australia — fans and experts alike are hopeful that he might reconsider a red-ball return, especially with Madan Lal’s plea adding public momentum. With the Sri Lanka tour being considered for August and the Bangladesh series postponed, India’s schedule remains in flux.

Meanwhile, the Indian team must regroup ahead of the fourth Test, with selection and strategy under the microscope. The question isn’t just about replacing a batter — it’s about replacing a mindset.