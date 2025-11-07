Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2981308https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/india-s-new-all-round-hero-abhishek-nayar-backs-shivam-dube-over-hardik-pandya-2981308.html
NewsCricket
ABHISHEK NAYAR

India’s New All-Round Hero? Abhishek Nayar Backs Shivam Dube Over Hardik Pandya

Former Indian cricketer and coach Abhishek Nayar has heaped praise on Shivam Dube, saying the all-rounder has been so impactful that India haven’t missed Hardik Pandya in the ongoing T20I series against Australia.

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Nov 07, 2025, 03:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

India’s New All-Round Hero? Abhishek Nayar Backs Shivam Dube Over Hardik PandyaImage Credit:- X

Former Indian cricketer and coach Abhishek Nayar has heaped praise on Shivam Dube, saying the all-rounder has been so impactful that India haven’t missed Hardik Pandya in the ongoing T20I series against Australia. Nayar’s comments came after India’s strong showing in the fourth T20I, where Dube once again delivered with both bat and ball.

Speaking on JioStar, Nayar said,

“We always say that Hardik Pandya is the kind of all-rounder that India requires. But game after game, Shivam Dube has shown that he can be that all-rounder as well. You don’t really feel the absence of Hardik Pandya because Shivam bowls important overs, takes key wickets, and contributes with the bat in different situations.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Nayar further emphasised Dube’s growing reliability in high-pressure situations, noting that he continues to step up whenever challenged by the team management.

“Today again, he scored crucial runs and took two big wickets when Australia were looking to accelerate. Whenever he has been challenged by this Indian team management, he has come up with flying colours. He may not be tagged as ‘the all-rounder’, but he does everything that an Indian all-rounder needs to do,” he added.

Dube’s Rise as India’s New All-Round Asset

With Hardik Pandya recovering from injury, India’s T20 side has relied on Shivam Dube to provide balance both with bat and ball. The 30-year-old Mumbai cricketer has not only filled the gap but also impressed with his temperament and consistency. His ability to deliver crucial overs and contribute quick runs in the lower-middle order has been instrumental in India’s recent T20I successes.

In the ongoing series, Dube has delivered economical spells and contributed vital runs, often turning games in India’s favour. His presence offers India the luxury of an extra bowling option without compromising batting depth, a role Hardik Pandya has traditionally held.

India Eye Series Finale in Brisbane

The fifth and final T20I between India and Australia will take place at the Brisbane Cricket Ground, Woolloongabba, on November 8. With the series already in India’s favour, the final clash allows the visitors to test their bench strength and assess combinations ahead of future assignments.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey, part of Zee News English's Sports Desk, is a passionate sports journalist with a focus on cricket, football, WWE, and tennis. Known for his keen eye and storytelling skills, he brings... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Vande Mataram history and meaning
Vande Mataram: Song That Frightened An Empire—Unpacking History Of Anand Math
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah
J&K Bypolls: CM Abdullah Says All Political Parties Joined Hands Against NC
Former PM Sheikh Hasina
‘Deeply Grateful To Indian People’: Sheikh Hasina Thanks India
wall shelves
Wall Shelves That Add Elegance to Every Home
kerala lottery result today
Kerala Lottery Result 07-11-2025 Suvarna Keralam SK-26 Lucky Draw LIVE
Viral video
Viral Video: Man Dies By Suicide After Embarrassing Video Cirulates Online
denim jacket
Jackets That Redefine Everyday Style With a Twist!
vande mataram 150 years
150 Years Of Vande Mataram: PM Modi Inaugurates Nationwide Celebrations
Under eye cream
Under Eye Creams that Brighten, Firm & Instantly Refresh!
vande mataram 150 years
150 Years Of 'Vande Mataram': PM Says It Is A ‘Mantra, Dream And Resolution'