India’s New All-Round Hero? Abhishek Nayar Backs Shivam Dube Over Hardik Pandya

Former Indian cricketer and coach Abhishek Nayar has heaped praise on Shivam Dube, saying the all-rounder has been so impactful that India haven’t missed Hardik Pandya in the ongoing T20I series against Australia. Nayar’s comments came after India’s strong showing in the fourth T20I, where Dube once again delivered with both bat and ball.

Speaking on JioStar, Nayar said,

“We always say that Hardik Pandya is the kind of all-rounder that India requires. But game after game, Shivam Dube has shown that he can be that all-rounder as well. You don’t really feel the absence of Hardik Pandya because Shivam bowls important overs, takes key wickets, and contributes with the bat in different situations.”

Nayar further emphasised Dube’s growing reliability in high-pressure situations, noting that he continues to step up whenever challenged by the team management.

“Today again, he scored crucial runs and took two big wickets when Australia were looking to accelerate. Whenever he has been challenged by this Indian team management, he has come up with flying colours. He may not be tagged as ‘the all-rounder’, but he does everything that an Indian all-rounder needs to do,” he added.

Dube’s Rise as India’s New All-Round Asset

With Hardik Pandya recovering from injury, India’s T20 side has relied on Shivam Dube to provide balance both with bat and ball. The 30-year-old Mumbai cricketer has not only filled the gap but also impressed with his temperament and consistency. His ability to deliver crucial overs and contribute quick runs in the lower-middle order has been instrumental in India’s recent T20I successes.

In the ongoing series, Dube has delivered economical spells and contributed vital runs, often turning games in India’s favour. His presence offers India the luxury of an extra bowling option without compromising batting depth, a role Hardik Pandya has traditionally held.

India Eye Series Finale in Brisbane

The fifth and final T20I between India and Australia will take place at the Brisbane Cricket Ground, Woolloongabba, on November 8. With the series already in India’s favour, the final clash allows the visitors to test their bench strength and assess combinations ahead of future assignments.