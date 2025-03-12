India’s ODI Schedule: Matches Team India Is Going To Play Before The ODI World Cup 2027

After being trophyless for more than 11 years, India won the T20 World 2024, which was their 6th ICC trophy. They followed it up with a Champions Trophy victory in 2025. Now India’s next targets are the 2026 T20 World Cup and 2027 ODI World Cup, for which their fixtures have been announced. After the final loss of the 2023 World Cup, India is looking forward to mark their significance in the 2027 World Cup.

India didn’t lose any ODI matches in the Champions Trophy 2025 and won 10 straight matches in the 2023 World Cup before losing the final against Australia. India is going to play 27 ODI matches ahead of the 2027 World Cup. Let’s look at the matches India is going to compete:-





2025: India will play 9 ODIs this year, in which 3 ODIs will be against Bangladesh in August-September away from home after the Test tour against England, 3 ODIs will be against Australia in October-November, and they will end the year with playing another 3 ODIs with South Africa in November-December.





2026: India will be playing 15 ODIs, starting with 3 ODIs against New Zealand in January. After the Completion of the 2026 T20 World Cup Tournament, India will be back in long format with 3 ODIs each against Afghanistan, England, West Indies and New Zealand starting from June till December 2026.

2027: India will be playing their final 3 ODIs against Sri Lanka in January 2027 before the start of the 2027 ODI World Cup and will also look forward to avenging their 2024 series loss against Sri Lanka.

These 3 years are going to be crucial for team India to decide their team for the World Cup, with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli keeping their fitness till the World Cup and looking straight to cling to their last World Cup match.