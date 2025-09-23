India’s Probable Squad for West Indies Tests 2025: Karun Nair Out, Devdutt Padikkal Back

As India gears up for their first home assignment of the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, the selection drama surrounding Karun Nair and the possible inclusion of Devdutt Padikkal has dominated discussions. With the BCCI set to announce the squad for the two-match series against the West Indies, cricket enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the lineup that could define India’s red-ball strategy at home.

Karun Nair’s Second Chance Falls Short

Karun Nair’s much-hyped return to international cricket during the England tour failed to ignite the promise fans had hoped for. The 33-year-old scored just 205 runs across four Tests at a modest average of 25.63, with a solitary half-century in eight innings. Considering that the series was dominated by batters—with over 7,000 runs scored, 21 centuries, and 29 half-centuries—it was a missed opportunity for Nair to cement his place in the team.

Selectors have expressed concerns not only over the quantity of runs but also the manner of his dismissals. Having made his comeback after an eight-year hiatus, Nair now faces an uphill battle to return to international cricket, as the team management is increasingly considering younger, in-form alternatives.

Devdutt Padikkal Emerges as the Strong Contender

Stepping into the spotlight is Devdutt Padikkal, whose remarkable form in domestic cricket makes him a compelling replacement. The Karnataka southpaw smashed a brilliant 150 against Australia A in Lucknow and has scored 223 runs at an astonishing average of 111.5 since the Duleep Trophy.

Padikkal’s inclusion would inject fresh energy into India’s middle order and reward his consistent domestic performances. With Nair yet to play competitive cricket since returning from England, Padikkal appears poised to reclaim a spot in the Test squad.

Stable Core with Minor Adjustments

Apart from the Nair-Padikkal switch, India’s lineup is expected to remain largely unchanged from the England series. Shubman Gill will continue as captain, supported by KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, and the returning Padikkal. The all-rounders—Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, and Axar Patel—will provide depth in both batting and spin bowling, with Kuldeep Yadav complementing the spin attack.

Jasprit Bumrah, although expected to feature, may have his participation managed depending on the Asia Cup schedule, while Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna will handle the seam bowling responsibilities. Rishabh Pant remains sidelined with a toe injury, leaving Dhruv Jurel as the first-choice wicketkeeper and Narayan Jagadeesan as backup.

Axar Patel and the Spin Advantage

Axar Patel’s inclusion is almost certain, given India’s home-friendly conditions that favor spin. The left-arm all-rounder has been a prolific performer in Indian conditions, taking 47 wickets at an average of 18.66 and scoring 594 runs at 39.60 in home Tests. His dual ability to bat and bowl quality spin makes him a key asset in India’s strategy against the West Indies.

The Curious Cases of Shreyas Iyer and Sarfaraz Khan

Shreyas Iyer and Sarfaraz Khan remain unlikely selections. Iyer’s poor returns in the Duleep Trophy and unofficial matches against Australia A—scoring only 45 runs in three innings—have hampered his Test comeback hopes. Sarfaraz, though in good form, suffered a quadriceps injury, further complicating his availability. As a result, the Indian management appears focused on fielding a balanced squad of in-form players and proven performers.

India’s Probable Squad vs West Indies

Batters: Shubman Gill (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Narayan Jagadeesan (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Devdutt Padikkal, B Sai Sudharsan

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel

Spinners: Kuldeep Yadav

Pacers: Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep

Backup: Nitish Kumar Reddy

The two Tests, scheduled in Ahmedabad (October 2–6) and New Delhi (October 10–14), promise high-intensity action as India seeks to assert dominance in their first home WTC series.