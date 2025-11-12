India’s Star Cricketer Abhishek Sharma Shows Off New Tattoo With Powerful Message, Instagram Post Goes Viral

Indian batting sensation Abhishek Sharma continues to inspire fans both on and off the field. The world’s No. 1 T20I batter, known for his explosive stroke play and calm confidence, has unveiled a new tattoo on his wrist that perfectly captures his attitude toward the game “It will happen.”

A Tattoo That Symbolizes Belief and Confidence

In an Instagram post that went viral within hours, Abhishek’s new tattoo inked on the wrist of his right hand was revealed to fans. The simple yet powerful phrase, “It will happen,” has quickly become a talking point among cricket lovers, symbolizing his self-belief and fearless approach at the crease.

The post received nearly one lakh likes within the first 10 hours, with fans and fellow cricketers praising the 25-year-old for his positive outlook. Abhishek also shared pictures of the tattoo on his Instagram story, giving fans a closer look at his latest ink.

Dominating Modern-Day T20 Cricket

Abhishek’s rise over the past year has been nothing short of extraordinary. The southpaw has rewritten records with his explosive batting, including two remarkable centuries — a blistering 135, the highest-ever individual score by an Indian in T20Is, and a 141-run masterclass for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) during their record chase of 246 in IPL 2025.

His consistency and aggression have made him one of the most feared batters in world cricket. Currently, he leads the ICC T20I batting rankings with 925 rating points — 76 ahead of England’s Phil Salt and 137 clear of the next-best Indian, Tilak Varma.

Award-Winning Performances Across Formats

The left-hander’s incredible run of form has also translated into trophies and individual accolades. Abhishek was named ‘Player of the Tournament’ in the Asia Cup 2025, where he finished as the leading run-scorer by a significant margin, powering India to the title.

He followed it up with another stellar showing in the T20I series against Australia, clinching the ‘Player of the Series’ award as India secured a 2-1 victory. His ability to dominate world-class bowling attacks across conditions has firmly established him as a mainstay in India’s T20 setup.

Peaking at the Perfect Time

With the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 set to be held in India next February-March, Abhishek’s purple patch couldn’t have come at a better time. The 25-year-old has evolved into an indispensable member of the Indian side, combining fearless intent with a calm temperament a rare blend in modern T20 cricket.

As India gear up for the global tournament on home soil, Abhishek Sharma’s motto “It will happen” seems to sum up both his personal journey and India’s growing belief in reclaiming T20 world glory.