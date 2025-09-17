India’s Unbeaten Seven In 2025: Who Are The Cricketers With 0 International Losses This Year?

Team India’s dominance in 2025 has not only come through collective brilliance but also through remarkable unbeaten streaks by several players. As of now, seven Indian cricketers remain unbeaten in international cricket this year, with only two of them featuring in the ongoing Asia Cup.

Kuldeep Yadav on Top

Leading the group is left-arm leg-spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who has emerged as India’s most consistent match-winner in 2025. Following India’s recent win over Pakistan, Kuldeep extended his unbeaten streak to nine matches, making him the most successful player in this list. His ability to deliver in crunch moments has been crucial in India’s unbeaten runs this year.

Shreyas Iyer and Rohit Sharma Close Behind

Veteran opener Rohit Sharma and middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer are not far behind, both boasting eight straight wins in 2025. While Iyer’s presence has provided much-needed solidity in the middle order, Rohit’s leadership and timely contributions at the top have further strengthened India’s campaign.

Emerging Stars Making Their Mark

Fast bowler Harshit Rana, a rising star in India’s pace attack, has already notched up six consecutive wins. His ability to swing the new ball and deliver breakthroughs has given India a fresh edge in limited-overs cricket.

Among bowlers, Arshdeep Singh has quietly built an unbeaten record too, with four wins to his name this year. Known for his death bowling, Arshdeep continues to be a reliable option for India in pressure situations.

All-rounder Shivam Dube and power-hitter Rinku Singh also feature on the list, with unbeaten streaks of four and three matches respectively. Their versatility has added depth to India’s lower order.

Only Two in the Asia Cup Squad

Interestingly, out of the seven, only Kuldeep Yadav and Rohit Sharma are part of the Asia Cup 2025 squad, underlining the depth of talent in Indian cricket. The others remain in contention for future series as selectors look to balance experience with youth.

India’s Unbeaten Seven in 2025

Kuldeep Yadav - 09

Shreyas Iyer - 08

Rohit Sharma - 08

Harshit Rana - 06

Arshdeep Singh - 04

Shivam Dube - 04

Rinku Singh - 03