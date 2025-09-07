India’s Unbeaten Streak: Team Never Lost A T20I When Sanju Samson Achieved THIS Milestone

Sanju Samson has carved a unique record in T20 Internationals. India has never lost a match in which it has scored more than 50 runs. The wicketkeeper-batter’s flair and power-hitting have often tilted games in India’s favor, yet his place in the playing XI is far from guaranteed.

Samson’s Winning Contributions

In his T20I career so far, Samson has scored five 50-plus knocks, two half-centuries, and three centuries, and India has emerged victorious in every one of those matches. His most notable achievements include becoming the first Indian cricketer to score back-to-back T20I centuries, smashing 111 off 47 balls against Bangladesh, and following it up with 107 against South Africa in Durban. These knocks not only underlined his explosive ability but also showcased his potential to be a match-winner on the global stage.

Selection Roadblocks

Despite this impressive record, Samson’s place in the squad remains under scrutiny. With Shubman Gill returning to the side as vice-captain, the opening slots are firmly occupied. This leaves Samson competing for a place in the middle order, which already features established names like Hardik Pandya. Additionally, the selectors have included Jitesh Sharma as a wicketkeeping-finisher option, further complicating Samson’s chances of making the XI consistently.

A Case of Timing and Role Balance

India’s T20 squad depth means even players with exceptional records must fight for opportunities. Samson’s challenge lies in fitting into a role that complements the team’s balance. While his numbers show that he delivers victories when given the stage, the management’s tactical preferences could see him wait for his chances.

India Squad For The Asia Cup

Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh

Standby players: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, and Dhruv Jurel

For now, one fact remains: whenever Sanju Samson goes big, India doesn’t lose. The question is, will he get enough opportunities to prove it more often?