India’s Women Conquer The World: BCCI Announces Record ₹51 Crore After Historic World Cup Triumph Over South Africa

In one of the most defining chapters in Indian cricket history, the Indian women’s cricket team lifted their maiden ICC Women’s ODI World Cup title, defeating South Africa by 52 runs in an electrifying final at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The triumphant moment not only ended a long wait—after heartbreaking close calls in 2005 and 2017—but also marked a new dawn in global women’s cricket.

Recognising this monumental achievement, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a massive ₹51 crore prize money for the players and support staff. BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed the reward, calling the World Cup victory a watershed moment poised to elevate women's cricket in India to unmatched heights.

Harmanpreet Kaur Leads India to Sporting Immortality

Led by Harmanpreet Kaur, India showcased nerves of steel in a high-stakes final, executing a complete team performance across all departments. In a tournament defined by resilience and tactical brilliance, India saved their finest cricket for the grandest stage.

The final belonged to Shafali Verma, whose all-round brilliance redefined big-match temperament. The young opener smashed a match-winning 87-run knock and later shattered South Africa’s chase with two crucial wickets, sending Sune Luus and Marizanne Kapp back at decisive moments. Deepti Sharma complemented Shafali’s heroics with a stunning 5/29 spell, scripting one of the most dominant bowling displays in Women’s World Cup history.

India's batting, powered by a 100-run opening stand between Smriti Mandhana (45) and Shafali, and vital contributions from Deepti Sharma (58) and Richa Ghosh (34), ensured a solid total of 298/7. South Africa started confidently with a 50-run opening stand, but Indian bowlers dismantled the chase with precision, dismissing the Proteas for 246 in 45.3 overs.

BCCI Reward Rewrites Record Books

Along with the World Cup glory, the Indian women’s team will now receive record-breaking rewards.

“This historic triumph will take Indian women’s cricket to a new level,” said BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia, announcing the ₹51 crore prize.

IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal compared the victory to India’s iconic 1983 Men’s World Cup win, a landmark moment widely credited for revolutionising cricket in India. “This is a red-letter day for women’s cricket,” he added, confident that the win will spark nationwide growth in women's sports.

ICC Prize Money Touches New Heights

The ICC increased the Women’s World Cup prize pool to an unprecedented figure, fulfilling its commitment to gender pay parity. India earned approximately ₹37.3 crore from ICC winnings—nearly 239% higher than the prize awarded in 2022. The tournament marked the first time men’s and women’s World Cups featured equal prize money, reflecting the game’s evolution and growing global footprint.

With a total prize pool of ₹116 crore, this edition surpassed even the 2023 Men’s World Cup purse—underlining a monumental shift in cricket economics and recognition.