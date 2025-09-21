India’s Women Create History Despite Series Defeat Against Australia

In a thrilling encounter at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, the Indian women’s cricket team staged a remarkable fightback against Australia in the third ODI of the series on September 20, 2025. Chasing a mammoth 413 runs, India fell short by just 43 runs, finishing at 369, which is now the highest score in a losing cause in women’s ODI cricket history.

Record-Breaking Performance

Smriti Mandhana starred for India, scoring a blazing 125 off 63 balls, providing a solid anchor for the chase. She was supported by Deepti Sharma (72 off 58) and Harmanpreet Kaur (52 off 35). Despite their heroic efforts, India couldn’t quite reach the target, but their total of 369 has now surpassed South Africa’s 321/6 against India in 2024 for the record of the highest losing score.

This match also highlighted Mandhana’s milestone as the fastest Indian batter to score a century in ODIs, making it a historic night for the star opener.

Australia’s Dominance

Australia’s innings was powered by Beth Mooney (138 off 75), Georgia Voll (81 off 68), and Ellyse Perry (68 off 72), helping them post a staggering 412/10. Their total was a challenging target for India, yet the Women in Blue nearly pulled off a miracle, showcasing their skill and resilience.

Series Result and Looking Ahead

With the win in the third ODI, Australia clinched the series 2-1, marking their 11th bilateral series victory over India. While India fell short in the series, the historic chase and individual brilliance demonstrated that they are ready to challenge the best ahead of the Women’s Cricket World Cup 2026. This high-scoring thriller also underscores the rising competitiveness in women’s cricket, showing that matches can be electrifying right till the last ball.

Record Notes

Highest score in a losing cause: 369 - India vs Australia, 2025

Previous records: 321/6 - South Africa vs India, 2024; 314/7 - South Africa vs India, 2025

India may have lost the match, but their performance has set a new benchmark in ODI history.