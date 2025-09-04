India’s Women’s World Cup 2025 Squad Shaken As Yastika Bhatia Ruled Out; Here’s Why

India has suffered a major setback ahead of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, with wicketkeeper-batter Yastika Bhatia ruled out due to a left knee injury sustained during the team’s preparatory camp in Visakhapatnam. In her place, Assam’s Uma Chetry has been drafted into the squad. The 21-year-old, who has played seven T20Is for India, is yet to make her ODI debut and will now step onto the biggest stage of her young career. Chetry will also feature in India’s three-match ODI series against Australia, which precedes the World Cup.

The BCCI confirmed the update, stating

"The Women’s Selection Committee named Uma Chetry as a replacement for Yastika Bhatia in India’s squad for the three-match ODI series against Australia and the upcoming ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025. Yastika Bhatia sustained an injury to her left knee during India’s preparatory camp in Vizag. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring her progress, and we wish her a speedy recovery."

Bhatia’s absence is a significant blow, considering her experience in the middle order and her dual role as a dependable wicketkeeper-batter. Chetry, however, now has a golden opportunity to prove herself at the highest level, while India will rely on Richa Ghosh and the rest of the batting core to shoulder added responsibility.

Changes in India A and Squad Updates

Bhatia’s injury also prompted adjustments to the India A squad, which was scheduled for a World Cup warm-up match. With Chetry moving up to the senior team, Minnu Mani will captain India A, now featuring Tejal Hasabnis, Prema Rawat, Priya Mishra, and others in the restructured lineup.

India’s Updated Squads

ODI series against Australia:

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh (WK), Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Sneh Rana, Uma Chetry (WK)

Standby players: Tejal Hasabnis, Prema Rawat, Priya Mishra

ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025:

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh (WK), Kranti Gaud, Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Sneh Rana, Uma Chetry (WK)

Standby players: Tejal Hasabnis, Prema Rawat, Priya Mishra, Minnu Mani, Sayali Satghare