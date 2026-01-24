India scripts history in 2nd T20I against New Zealand, breaks Pakistan's record in 200-plus run chases
India produced a breathtaking run chase in Raipur, rewriting the T20I record books with a dominant victory over New Zealand. Chasing a daunting 200-plus target, the hosts not only won in style but also surpassed a long-standing record previously held by Pakistan.
Trending Photos
India produced a breathtaking run chase in Raipur, rewriting the T20I record books with a dominant victory over New Zealand. Chasing a daunting 200-plus target, the hosts not only won in style but also surpassed a long-standing record previously held by Pakistan, underlining their growing firepower in the shortest format.
Fastest 200+ Chase in T20Is by a Full Member
By sealing the chase with 28 balls to spare, India registered the fastest successful chase of a 200-plus target in men’s T20 internationals involving full-member nations, measured by balls remaining. The previous benchmark belonged to Pakistan, who had chased down 205 with 24 balls remaining in a T20I at Auckland in 2025. India’s emphatic performance in Raipur went a step further, setting a new gold standard for efficiency and dominance in high-pressure chases.
India Climb the All-Time 200+ Chase List
India’s record-breaking win also reshaped the all-time standings for successful 200-plus chases in T20Is.
- Australia continue to lead the chart with seven such chases
- India moves into second place with six, overtaking South Africa
- South Africa now sits third with five successful 200-plus pursuits
This milestone highlights India’s evolution into one of the most formidable chasing sides in world T20 cricket.
Match Summary: India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I
India registered a dominant seven-wicket win over New Zealand in the second T20I at Raipur to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. Chasing 209, skipper Suryakumar Yadav’s unbeaten 82 and Ishan Kishan’s explosive 76 powered India to the target with 28 balls to spare after an early wobble at 6/2. Earlier, New Zealand posted 208/6, led by Mitchell Santner (47) and Rachin Ravindra (44). The chase became India’s second-highest successful T20I run chase and the biggest victory by balls remaining for a full member nation while pursuing a 200-plus target.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
TAGS
Live Tv