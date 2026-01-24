India produced a breathtaking run chase in Raipur, rewriting the T20I record books with a dominant victory over New Zealand. Chasing a daunting 200-plus target, the hosts not only won in style but also surpassed a long-standing record previously held by Pakistan, underlining their growing firepower in the shortest format.

Fastest 200+ Chase in T20Is by a Full Member

By sealing the chase with 28 balls to spare, India registered the fastest successful chase of a 200-plus target in men’s T20 internationals involving full-member nations, measured by balls remaining. The previous benchmark belonged to Pakistan, who had chased down 205 with 24 balls remaining in a T20I at Auckland in 2025. India’s emphatic performance in Raipur went a step further, setting a new gold standard for efficiency and dominance in high-pressure chases.

India Climb the All-Time 200+ Chase List

India’s record-breaking win also reshaped the all-time standings for successful 200-plus chases in T20Is.

Australia continue to lead the chart with seven such chases

India moves into second place with six, overtaking South Africa

South Africa now sits third with five successful 200-plus pursuits

This milestone highlights India’s evolution into one of the most formidable chasing sides in world T20 cricket.

Match Summary: India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I

India registered a dominant seven-wicket win over New Zealand in the second T20I at Raipur to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. Chasing 209, skipper Suryakumar Yadav’s unbeaten 82 and Ishan Kishan’s explosive 76 powered India to the target with 28 balls to spare after an early wobble at 6/2. Earlier, New Zealand posted 208/6, led by Mitchell Santner (47) and Rachin Ravindra (44). The chase became India’s second-highest successful T20I run chase and the biggest victory by balls remaining for a full member nation while pursuing a 200-plus target.