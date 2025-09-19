Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2961768https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/india-set-to-play-historic-t20i-against-oman-in-asia-cup-2025-set-to-become-2nd-team-to-achieve-this-milestone-2961768.html
NewsCricket
INDIA

India Set To Play Historic T20I Against Oman In Asia Cup 2025; Set To Become 2nd Team To Achieve ‘THIS’ Milestone

Team India is on the verge of scripting another historic milestone in T20 International cricket. When the Men in Blue step onto the field to face Oman in the Asia Cup 2025. 

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Sep 19, 2025, 01:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

India Set To Play Historic T20I Against Oman In Asia Cup 2025; Set To Become 2nd Team To Achieve ‘THIS’ MilestoneImage Credit:- X

Team India is on the verge of scripting another historic milestone in T20 International cricket. When the Men in Blue step onto the field to face Oman in the Asia Cup 2025, it will mark their 250th T20I match, making them only the second team in history to reach this landmark.

India’s T20I Journey So Far

Since playing their first T20I in December 2006 against South Africa, India have been one of the most consistent and successful sides in the shortest format. Out of the 249 matches played so far, India has secured:

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

166 wins, 71 losses, 6 ties (all of which India won via Super Over), 6 no results

Along the way, India has lifted:

  • 2 T20 World Cups (2007 & 2024)
  • 1 T20 Asia Cup (2016)
  • 1 Asian Games Gold Medal (2023, Hangzhou)

These achievements underline India’s dominance and adaptability in T20 cricket over nearly two decades.

The Big Milestone Match: India vs Oman

India’s 250th T20I comes against Oman in Abu Dhabi, a side still establishing themselves on the global stage. Oman, known for their fighting spirit and recent improvements in T20 cricket, will view this as an opportunity to challenge one of the giants of world cricket.

For India, this game is not just about the milestone but also about building momentum in the Asia Cup. With key seniors being rotated and younger players stepping up, the clash offers a chance to test bench strength and combinations ahead of the knockout phase.

ALSO READ: Follow India vs Oman Live Score Updates

Players to Watch

India: With top-order stability and a powerful middle order, India will rely on the likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Riyan Parag to deliver. The bowling attack led by Ravi Bishnoi and Arshdeep Singh is also expected to play a key role.

Oman: Oman’s hopes rest on their experienced campaigners like Zeeshan Maqsood and Bilal Khan, who will need to rise to the occasion against a formidable opponent.

What’s at Stake?

A win will not only seal India’s progression to the next stage of the Asia Cup but will also make their 250th T20I even more memorable. For Oman, an upset here would be historic and a massive confidence boost. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey, part of Zee News English's Sports Desk, is a passionate sports journalist with a focus on cricket, football, WWE, and tennis. Known for his keen eye and storytelling skills, he brings... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh