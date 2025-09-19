India Set To Play Historic T20I Against Oman In Asia Cup 2025; Set To Become 2nd Team To Achieve ‘THIS’ Milestone

Team India is on the verge of scripting another historic milestone in T20 International cricket. When the Men in Blue step onto the field to face Oman in the Asia Cup 2025, it will mark their 250th T20I match, making them only the second team in history to reach this landmark.

India’s T20I Journey So Far

Since playing their first T20I in December 2006 against South Africa, India have been one of the most consistent and successful sides in the shortest format. Out of the 249 matches played so far, India has secured:

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

166 wins, 71 losses, 6 ties (all of which India won via Super Over), 6 no results

Along the way, India has lifted:

2 T20 World Cups (2007 & 2024)

1 T20 Asia Cup (2016)

1 Asian Games Gold Medal (2023, Hangzhou)

These achievements underline India’s dominance and adaptability in T20 cricket over nearly two decades.

The Big Milestone Match: India vs Oman

India’s 250th T20I comes against Oman in Abu Dhabi, a side still establishing themselves on the global stage. Oman, known for their fighting spirit and recent improvements in T20 cricket, will view this as an opportunity to challenge one of the giants of world cricket.

For India, this game is not just about the milestone but also about building momentum in the Asia Cup. With key seniors being rotated and younger players stepping up, the clash offers a chance to test bench strength and combinations ahead of the knockout phase.

Players to Watch

India: With top-order stability and a powerful middle order, India will rely on the likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Riyan Parag to deliver. The bowling attack led by Ravi Bishnoi and Arshdeep Singh is also expected to play a key role.

Oman: Oman’s hopes rest on their experienced campaigners like Zeeshan Maqsood and Bilal Khan, who will need to rise to the occasion against a formidable opponent.

What’s at Stake?

A win will not only seal India’s progression to the next stage of the Asia Cup but will also make their 250th T20I even more memorable. For Oman, an upset here would be historic and a massive confidence boost.