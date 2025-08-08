India Set To Recall Experienced Middle-Order Batter For Asia Cup 2025 And Upcoming Test Series

Shreyas Iyer, the stylish middle-order batter with proven match-winning credentials, is on the brink of a long-awaited comeback to India’s Test and T20I squads. According to a Times of India report, the selectors are set to recall the 30-year-old for the Asia Cup 2025 in the UAE and the two-Test home series against the West Indies, starting October 2. This move comes after a year of limited opportunities in the longer formats despite Iyer’s consistent performances.

From Sidelines to Spotlight – Iyer’s Road Back

Iyer last donned the T20I jersey for India in December 2023 against Australia, while his most recent Test outing was against England in February 2024 at Visakhapatnam. Since then, he has been a mainstay only in ODIs, where he proved indispensable during India’s Champions Trophy 2025 triumph, finishing as the team’s highest run-scorer with 243 runs in five matches.

His IPL 2025 campaign with Punjab Kings further reinforced his value. Bought for a whopping ₹26.75 crore in the mega auction, Iyer led from the front, combining aggressive stroke play with composure under pressure — traits India sorely missed during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series in England.

Selectors Bank on “Class and Experience” in Middle Order

Sources close to the selection panel confirmed the move, stressing Iyer’s vital role in India’s upcoming home season.

“We need Iyer’s class and experience in the middle order in all formats. It’s something we missed in England. His skill against spin will be crucial for the home Tests against West Indies and South Africa,” a selector told TOI.

In subcontinental conditions where spin dominance often decides matches, Iyer’s ability to rotate strike and accelerate at will could restore balance to India’s batting order.

Iyer’s Proven Record in Both Formats

Test Cricket: Since debuting in 2021 with a memorable century (105) and a half-century (65) against New Zealand, Iyer has amassed 811 runs in 14 Tests at an average of 34. His adaptability in tackling both pace and spin makes him a dependable No. 4 or 5 option.

T20 Internationals: In 51 T20Is, Iyer has scored 1104 runs, including eight fifties, often serving as the anchor in high-pressure chases. His blend of orthodoxy and innovation allows him to thrive in different match situations.

Asia Cup 2025: The Big Stage for Redemption

The Asia Cup 2025, set to be played in the T20 format, will be Iyer’s first opportunity in nearly two years to re-establish himself in India’s shortest-format plans. With Shubman Gill leading a young squad brimming with aggressive talent, Iyer’s presence could offer stability and tactical flexibility in crunch moments — especially against spin-heavy bowling attacks in the UAE.

Injury Setback for Rishabh Pant

While Iyer’s return is a boost, India will be without Rishabh Pant for the Asia Cup. The wicketkeeper-batter suffered a toe fracture during the Manchester Test against England and is ruled out for at least six weeks. He will also likely miss the West Indies series. Fortunately, Pant won’t require surgery, but his absence leaves a significant gap in India’s lower middle order.

Pant’s Off-Field Heroics

Even while sidelined, Pant has been making headlines for the right reasons. In a heartwarming gesture, he paid the ₹40,000 admission fee for Jyoti Kanabur Math, a bright BCA student from Karnataka whose dreams were under threat due to financial constraints. The act has earned widespread praise, highlighting Pant’s compassion beyond the boundary ropes.

What’s Next for Team India?

After the Asia Cup, India’s attention will turn to the two-Test series against West Indies — starting October 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, followed by the second Test at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi from October 10-14. With a home series against South Africa to follow, the coming months present Iyer with a golden opportunity to cement his place across formats.