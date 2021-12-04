India set to tour South Africa despite Omicron threat, confirms BCCI

Indian cricketers will travel to South Africa later this month despite the threat of new COVID-19 mutant Omicron as the BCCI is convinced that the bio-bubble being created by the CSA will be safe and secure for the players.

The tour comprises three Tests, three ODIs, and four T20 Internationals and is scheduled to start on December 17 in Johannesburg. The players will remain in a water-tight environment during the near seven-week tour.

''We are going to South Africa and that's confirmed,'' a senior BCCI official, privy to the development, told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

It is understood that the stamp of approval will be given by the general body during Saturday's BCCI AGM as India's FTP tour is one of the topics on the agenda.

The Indian team might leave a bit late rather than the scheduled departure immediately after the home series against New Zealand.

The matches are likely to be held behind closed doors but for Cricket South Africa, their financial health depends on the India team's visit as multi-million dollar TV rights are at stake.

For BCCI, one of the biggest positives has been India A team's ongoing tour of South Africa, where they are engaged in three-match Test series.

''The information we received is that the bio-bubble created by CSA is safe and secured. Also, there hasn't been a lot of data available as of now as to how severe and detrimental it could be. Also, we have not received any communication from the government on not going ahead with the tour.

''The team will enter the bubble shortly and travel by a charter flight. Even if there is a delay, it will be bubble to bubble transfer and hence no hard quarantine will be required,'' the source said.

However, the issue that BCCI will have to deal with is what happens to the squad on their return from South Africa. The Indian government has specific rules for passenger returning from the Rainbow Nation.