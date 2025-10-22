Advertisement
SHUBMAN GILL

India Skipper Shubman Gill In Danger Of Losing ICC No.1 Spot After Latest Ranking Dip

India’s captain, Shubman Gill, has found himself in a tight spot after a noticeable dip in the latest ICC batting rankings, putting his World No.1 position in jeopardy.

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Oct 22, 2025, 04:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau
India Skipper Shubman Gill In Danger Of Losing ICC No.1 Spot After Latest Ranking DipImage Credit:- X

India’s captain, Shubman Gill, has found himself in a tight spot after a noticeable dip in the latest ICC batting rankings, putting his World No.1 position in jeopardy. The talented right-hander, who has been leading India with promise and confidence, is now facing increased competition from several top international batters eager to claim the coveted top spot.

Consistency Under Pressure

Gill’s rise to the World No.1 position had been marked by consistent performances across formats, particularly in ODIs, where his elegant stroke play and temperament made him one of India’s most reliable batters. However, maintaining that standard under the dual responsibility of captaincy and form has proven to be a challenge. His performance slump comes at a crucial time when India is preparing for key international assignments. The burden of leadership, coupled with constant scrutiny, adds further pressure to deliver with the bat.

The Numbers Behind the Drop

The ICC rankings operate on a weighted system where each innings contributes points based on factors like opposition strength, match situation, and player consistency. Gill’s recent low score against Australia in 1st ODI triggered a minor slide, reducing his rating from 784 to 768 as per the latest weekly update. 

Interestingly, despite his dip, Gill remains among the most consistent performers in world cricket over the past two years. His record-breaking performances in 2023 and early 2024, including a series of centuries across formats, had cemented his place as one of India’s modern batting greats in the making.

Leadership and Form: A Balancing Act

Since taking over as captain, Gill has been navigating a phase of transition for Indian cricket following the era of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. While his leadership has been praised for its calmness and tactical clarity, critics argue that captaincy may have slightly affected his batting rhythm.

About the Author
authorImg
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey, part of Zee News English's Sports Desk, is a passionate sports journalist with a focus on cricket, football, WWE, and tennis. Known for his keen eye and storytelling skills, he brings... Read more

