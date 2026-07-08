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India spinner Sai Kishore signs with Gloucestershire for 2026 County Championship

India left-arm spinner Sai Kishore has signed with Gloucestershire for the remaining six matches of the 2026 County Championship season, returning to English domestic cricket after a successful stint with Surrey last year. The 29-year-old, who has claimed 223 wickets in 54 first-class matches, will be available for Gloucestershire's clash against Worcestershire beginning August 20.

Published: Jul 08, 2026, 10:46 PM IST|Updated: Jul 08, 2026, 10:46 PM IST
India spinner Sai Kishore signs with Gloucestershire for 2026 County Championship
Image Credit: IANS

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