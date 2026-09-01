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India squad announced for Afghanistan T20I series: Shreyas Iyer to lead as Jasprit Bumrah returns, Hardik Pandya misses out

India have announced a 15-member squad for the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, with Shreyas Iyer named captain. Jasprit Bumrah returns to the squad, while young prospect Vaibhav Sooryavanshi also features in the lineup.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Sep 01, 2026, 05:53 PM IST|Updated: Sep 01, 2026, 06:03 PM IST
India squad announced for Afghanistan T20I series: Shreyas Iyer to lead as Jasprit Bumrah returns, Hardik Pandya misses out
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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India squad announced for Afghanistan T20I series: Shreyas Iyer to lead as Jasprit Bumrah returns, Hardik Pandya misses out
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