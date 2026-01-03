India's ODI squad for NZ series at home will be announced today, While India have already named their squads for the five match T20I series against New Zealand and the T20 World Cup that follows. Those selections included several unexpected calls and sparked debate, particularly with decisions taken by the Ajit Agarkar led selection committee. Attention now shifts to the three match ODI series, with the squad expected to be announced on Saturday. Head coach Gautam Gambhir will have a pool of 15 players to work with when the series begins on January 11, marking India’s first international assignment of 2026.

Here are Major Talking Points -

Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya could be among the high profile names rested for the ODI leg, with workload management remaining a key priority.

Familiar core, limited room for upheaval

By and large, the structure of the Indian ODI side is expected to remain unchanged. The team has a settled core made up of experienced players, and wholesale changes are unlikely. The main talking point is how much experimentation the selectors are willing to attempt, especially with players who are also part of the T20 setup and face a busy calendar in the coming weeks.

Kohli, Rohit and Gill set to anchor the top order

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill appear almost certain to feature at the top of the batting order. With Kohli and Rohit focusing exclusively on the ODI format and Gill not part of the T20I plans, continuity at the top seems assured. Kohli and Rohit enjoyed productive outings in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, while Gill is expected to return after recovering from the injury that ruled him out of the ODI series against South Africa.

Shreyas Iyer’s fitness remains a question mark

Shreyas Iyer has been sidelined since sustaining a serious spleen injury during the Australia series in October. While recent reports indicate that he is not far from a competitive return, his availability for the New Zealand ODIs is still uncertain.

Given the circumstances, India may choose to err on the side of caution. If Iyer is not cleared in time, Ruturaj Gaikwad could once again slot in at number four, as he did against South Africa. Another option could see Yashasvi Jaiswal opening the innings, with Gill moving down the order.

Pandya and Bumrah likely to be rested

Among the players most likely to be given a break are Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah. Pandya returned from injury in outstanding form against South Africa, but managing his workload may see him restricted to the T20 format in the immediate future. Bumrah, meanwhile, has increasingly been protected from playing consecutive series, and the management may choose to keep him fresh for the World Cup.

Kuldeep Yadav could also be handed time off, despite being a regular across formats. In his absence, the spin department could be led by Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel.

Mohammed Shami eyeing international return

While some injury prone players may be rested, Mohammed Shami could move in the opposite direction. The veteran pacer has not represented India since the Champions Trophy last year but has impressed in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. His experience and reliability make him a strong candidate for a recall, particularly to add depth and security to the fast bowling group.

Domestic performers push for selection

Devdutt Padikkal has been one of the standout performers in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, topping the run scoring charts with three centuries in four matches for Karnataka. Dhruv Jurel has also made a strong impression for Uttar Pradesh, scoring a century and two fifties from the lower middle order at an impressive strike rate of 138, the highest among players with at least 300 runs in the competition.

Both players have put forward compelling cases for selection, at least as backups. With limited slots available, one of them could be rewarded, with Jurel possibly seen as a reserve wicketkeeper batter option behind KL Rahul and ahead of Rishabh Pant.

Gaikwad secure for now but competition intensifies

Ruturaj Gaikwad appears to have earned some breathing space following his maiden ODI century in Raipur at number four. His consistency in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, including a century across four List A matches, has strengthened his claim.

That said, the pressure from domestic cricket continues to mount. Padikkal’s prolific run has made him the standout batter of the season, while Sarfaraz Khan has further bolstered his white ball credentials with a blistering 157 against Goa followed by another half century.

Selection calls reflect long term planning

As the selectors finalise the ODI squad for the New Zealand series, the emphasis will be on balancing continuity with future planning. Rishabh Pant’s place in the ODI setup remains under scrutiny amid rising competition, while the debate between Mohammed Siraj and Shami highlights the challenge of choosing between durability and proven adaptability.

In the batting unit, Gaikwad’s recent performances may have bought him time, but the form of Padikkal and Sarfaraz ensures there is little margin for complacency. Major changes are not expected, but these ODIs provide an important checkpoint as India quietly lay the groundwork for the 2027 World Cup.