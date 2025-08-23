India Squad Controversy: Manoj Tiwary Slams Gambhir Over Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Omission From Asia Cup 2025

India’s squad announcement for the Asia Cup 2025 has sparked a storm of debate, with head coach Gautam Gambhir at the centre of criticism following the exclusions of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shreyas Iyer. While the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar defended the choices, stating an “abundance of talent” as the primary reason, several former cricketers and fans remain unconvinced.

Manoj Tiwary Slams Gambhir Over "Contradictory Stance"

Former India cricketer Manoj Tiwary has openly questioned Gambhir’s role in Jaiswal’s omission. Tiwary recalled Gambhir’s past remarks where the former opener had hailed Jaiswal as an “all-format player” and even claimed that the youngster was indispensable to India’s T20I setup.

“Two deserving candidates, Shreyas Iyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal, have not been able to make it to the team. If you see old videos of Gambhir, he said Jaiswal is a player we cannot think of keeping out of T20s. Now that he is the coach, both players are missing,” Tiwary told ANI.

He further added that Iyer’s consistent performances, especially in the IPL 2025 where he scored over 600 runs and led his team to the finals, made his exclusion all the more puzzling.

Jaiswal in Reserves, Iyer Left Out Completely

The selectors placed Yashasvi Jaiswal in the reserves group alongside Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Prasidh Krishna, and Dhruv Jurel, while Shreyas Iyer found no mention at all. The decision was surprising considering both had been key contributors in recent tournaments.

Agarkar defended the call by highlighting the stiff competition for batting spots:

“There is an abundance of talent in this format, and sometimes tough calls have to be made.”

Still, the lack of transparency has fueled widespread frustration. Tiwary went a step further, suggesting that the selection process should be broadcast live to ensure accountability and clarity for fans and players alike.

Rumours of Iyer as Future ODI Captain

Adding to the speculation, reports recently hinted that Shreyas Iyer could be in line to become India’s next ODI captain after the Asia Cup. However, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia dismissed such talk, calling it “news to me” and reiterating that no such discussions had taken place.

This only deepens the uncertainty around Iyer’s future role in the national setup, raising questions about whether the selectors see him primarily as a longer-format player rather than a T20I regular.

Asia Cup 2025: India’s Dress Rehearsal for World T20

The Asia Cup 2025, scheduled in the UAE from September 10, holds massive significance for India. With the ICC World T20 just a year away, the continental tournament is seen as a critical preparatory stage. India could play up to 22 T20Is before the World Cup, giving Gambhir and his support staff a crucial window to finalize combinations.

Shubman Gill’s appointment as vice-captain further underlines India’s long-term planning, but the absence of proven names like Iyer and Jaiswal leaves a section of fans worried about depth and experience.