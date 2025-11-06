India Squad For Hong Kong Sixes Announced: RCB Legend Takes Charge, Ashwin Ruled Out; Check Full Team

India has announced its squad for the upcoming Hong Kong Sixes, with former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik set to lead the team. Karthik, who remains involved in cricket through commentary, coaching, and various professional roles, last played competitive cricket in January during the SA20 for the Paarl Royals. The tournament now marks his return to a fast-paced, short-format setup, reuniting him with former India teammates Robin Uthappa and Stuart Binny. However, the squad received a setback as Ravichandran Ashwin has been ruled out due to injury. Ashwin was among the first names confirmed for the event, but he revealed that he injured his knee while training in Chennai for his debut Big Bash League season. Doctors advised a minor medical procedure along with two months of recovery. As a result, he withdrew from both the Hong Kong Sixes and the BBL.

To fill the vacancy, former India left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem has been drafted into the seven-member lineup. The rest of the squad features Priyank Panchal, Abhimanyu Mithun, and Bharat Chipli. The team, largely consisting of retired cricketers, reflects the BCCI’s policy that prevents any currently active Indian players (contracted or not) from participating in foreign franchise or multi-nation T20 leagues. This rule has often been cited as a reason behind India’s limited success in the Hong Kong Sixes — having lifted the trophy only once, back in 2005.

About the Tournament

The Hong Kong Sixes will take place from November 7 to November 9. India has been placed in Group C and will begin its campaign on November 7 against Pakistan, followed by a match against Kuwait on November 8. The top two teams from each group will move on to the knockout stage, starting from the quarterfinals.

India’s squad for Hong Kong Sixes:

Dinesh Karthik (Captain), Bharat Chipli, Stuart Binny, Robin Uthappa (Wicketkeeper), Abhimanyu Mithun, Shahbaz Nadeem, Priyank Panchal

Famous for its fast-paced six-a-side, six-over format, the tournament promises explosive cricket action with top international talent on display. This year, 12 teams will compete for the title: India, Australia, England, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, South Africa, Afghanistan, Nepal, UAE, Kuwait, and hosts Hong Kong, China. Kuwait will be making their debut, adding a fresh competitive spark to the event. Across three days, fans will witness 29 matches, including 12 pool-stage games leading into the knockouts. Each side will field six players, with every bowler delivering one over except one allowed to bowl two. The top two teams from each pool will advance to the quarterfinals.

Defending champions Sri Lanka return to protect their crown, while India, captained by the experienced Dinesh Karthik, boast notable names like Robin Uthappa and Stuart Binny. Other big stars include Andrew Tye (Australia), Joe Denly (England), Babar Hayat (Hong Kong, China), Akbar Ali (Bangladesh’s U19 WC-winning captain) and Abbas Afridi (Pakistan).