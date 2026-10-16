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India squad For New Zealand tour: Jasprit Bumrah returns as Anshul Kamboj, Akash Deep named in Test squad

The BCCI has announced India's ODI and Test squads for the upcoming tour of New Zealand, featuring five ODIs and two Test matches in November 2026. Shubman Gill will lead India in the first three ODIs and the Test series, while Shreyas Iyer will captain the side in the final two ODIs.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Oct 16, 2026, 10:02 PM IST|Updated: Oct 16, 2026, 10:02 PM IST
India squad For New Zealand tour: Jasprit Bumrah returns as Anshul Kamboj, Akash Deep named in Test squad
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About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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India squad For New Zealand tour: Jasprit Bumrah returns as Anshul Kamboj, Akash Deep named in Test squad
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