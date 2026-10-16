/India squad For New Zealand tour: Jasprit Bumrah returns as Anshul Kamboj, Akash Deep named in Test squad

The Men's selection committee has announced India's ODI and Test squads for the upcoming tour of New Zealand, which will feature five one-day internationals and two test matches following the conclusion of the T20I series.
Shubman Gill has been named captain of India’s ODI squad for the first three matches and will also lead the Test side. Shreyas Iyer will serve as vice-captain for the first three ODIs, while he will take over as captain for the fourth and fifth matches.
India have named a 16-member squad for the first three ODIs against New Zealand, with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli included in the lineup. KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan are the wicketkeeping options, while Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel and Naman Dhir feature among the all-round options.
The squad also includes Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Anshul Kamboj and Gurnoor Brar. Prasidh Krishna has been included subject to fitness clearance.
India's ODI squad for the first three matches: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (VC), KL Rahul (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan (WK), Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna*, Kuldeep Yadav.
News #TeamIndia’s ODI and Test squads for New Zealand tour announced Captain Shubman Gill will lead the side for the first ODIs, before Shreyas Iyer takes charge for the last matches. More details https://t.co/npwxUYlb1N #NZvIND https://t.co/3ckm7ixgEN— BCCI (@BCCI) October 16, 2026
Shreyas Iyer will captain India in the fourth and fifth ODIs, with Ishan Kishan named vice-captain. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli retain their places in the squad, while Tilak Varma and wicketkeeper Kumar Kushagra are included for the final two matches.
The bowling group features Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Yash Thakur and Auqib Nabi. Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir and Ruturaj Gaikwad are also part of the squad.
India's ODI squad for the fourth and fifth matches: Shreyas Iyer (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (WK, VC), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Kumar Kushagra (WK), Mohammed Siraj, Yash Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav.
Prasidh Krishna's selection for the first three ODIs is subject to fitness clearance.
Gill will also lead India in the two-match Test series, with KL Rahul serving as vice-captain. The squad includes Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal and Sai Sudharsan among the batting options, while Rishabh Pant and Dhruv Jurel have been selected as wicketkeepers.
The bowling and all-round options include Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj and Prasidh Krishna.
India's Test squad: Shubman Gill (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul (VC), Devdutt Padikkal, Rishabh Pant (WK)*, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Anshul Kamboj, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.
Rishabh Pant's selection is subject to fitness clearance.
India's five-match ODI series will begin in Auckland on November 4. The second ODI is scheduled for Wellington on November 7, followed by the third match in Hamilton on November 10. The final two ODIs will take place in Mount Maunganui on November 13 and 15.
The two-match Test series will begin in Wellington on November 19, with the second Test scheduled to start in Christchurch on November 27.
- November 4: 1st ODI - Auckland, 7:30 AM IST
- November 7: 2nd ODI - Wellington, 7:30 AM IST
- November 10: 3rd ODI - Hamilton, 7:30 AM IST
- November 13: 4th ODI - Mount Maunganui, 7:30 AM IST
- November 15: 5th ODI - Mount Maunganui, 7:30 AM IST
- November 19: 1st Test - Wellington, 3:30 AM IST
- November 27: 2nd Test - Christchurch, 3:30 AM IST
India will look to carry their preparations into the ODI and Test assignments after completing the T20I series against New Zealand. The announced squads feature separate leadership arrangements for the first three and final two ODIs, while Gill will captain the team in the Test format.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.