Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2980488https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/india-squad-for-south-africa-test-series-rishabh-pant-returns-akash-deep-replaces-prasidh-krishna-check-full-list-of-players-2980488.html
NewsCricket
INDIA

India Squad For South Africa Test Series: Rishabh Pant Returns, Akash Deep Replaces Prasidh Krishna: Check Full List Of Players

Rishabh Pant, who missed the 2-0 Test series win over the West Indies, made his comeback as India announced the squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against South Africa.

 

Written By Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Nov 05, 2025, 06:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

India Squad For South Africa Test Series: Rishabh Pant Returns, Akash Deep Replaces Prasidh Krishna: Check Full List Of PlayersPic credit: IANS

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced the squad for India's upcoming two-match Test series against South Africa, starting on November 14 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who missed the 2-0 Test series win over the West Indies due to his recovery from a foot fracture sustained during the fourth Test against England at Manchester in July, made his return to the Indian side for South Africa Tests.

The 28-year-old Pant proved his match fitness and readiness by captaining India A to victory in the first four-day match against South Africa A at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground in Bengaluru. Pant scored 90 in the second innings as India A successfully chased down a target of 275 in a thrilling fashion.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Pant replaces fellow wicketkeeper-batter N Jagadeesan in the India squad. On the other hand, Akash Deep has replaced Prasidh Krishna.

India’s Test Squad: Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (WK) (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep

More To Follow...

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a sports journalist with Zee News English and specialises in conducting exclusive interviews and ground reporting, having covered multiple tournaments like the ODI World Cup, IPL, ... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Exclusive
TTP Warns Of Strikes On Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi - Is a New War Brewing?
Madhya Pradesh
MP’s Bold Move: Animals Damaging Crops Relocated By Forest Dept
Pakistan
Pakistani Forces Kill Two More Civilians In Balochistan
Afganistan
Taliban Says 16,242 Afghan Refugees Forcibly Deported From Iran, Pak
Bihar elections 2025
Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 1: Key Constituencies, Candidates In Fray- DEETS
Tamil Nadu
103 Gold Coins Found Beneath Centuries-Old Temple Near Tamil Nadu's Javaddu
Bihar Election 2025
'10% Control The Army': Rahul Gandhi's Caste Claim Sparks Row; BJP Hits Back
Delhi air pollution
China Offers To Help India Fight Delhi’s Air Pollution As Levels Turn Severe
Jammu and Kashmir
Film Shooting Resumes In Kashmir Six Months After Pahalgam Terror Attack
S. Jaishankar
India, Israel Ink Deal To Share Advanced Defence, AI & Cyber Security Tech