India Squad For South Africa Test Series: Rishabh Pant Returns, Akash Deep Replaces Prasidh Krishna: Check Full List Of Players

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced the squad for India's upcoming two-match Test series against South Africa, starting on November 14 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who missed the 2-0 Test series win over the West Indies due to his recovery from a foot fracture sustained during the fourth Test against England at Manchester in July, made his return to the Indian side for South Africa Tests.

The 28-year-old Pant proved his match fitness and readiness by captaining India A to victory in the first four-day match against South Africa A at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground in Bengaluru. Pant scored 90 in the second innings as India A successfully chased down a target of 275 in a thrilling fashion.

Pant replaces fellow wicketkeeper-batter N Jagadeesan in the India squad. On the other hand, Akash Deep has replaced Prasidh Krishna.

India’s Test Squad: Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (WK) (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep

