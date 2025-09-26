India vs Sri Lanka Pitch Report : Good News For Indian Batters; Perfect Batting Opportunity Ahead Of Asia Cup Final Against Pakistan

India will face Sri Lanka in the sixth match of the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four round. Here's the detailed weather forecast and pitch condition ahead of the encounter scheduled in Dubai. It is a dead rubber as the final has already been decided but India will play to strengthen their combination and SL will play for pride.

Weather Report for IND vs SL in Dubai

The forecast for the India vs Sri Lanka match in Dubai on Friday indicates no chance of rain. Temperatures will be quite warm, with the maximum reaching 38°C and the minimum around 30°C.

Pitch Report at Dubai International Cricket Stadium

The pitch is expected to favor the batsmen in this clash. Recent matches suggest the surface offers some assistance to bowlers in the early overs. Fast bowlers will have to exploit whatever swing or seam movement is available right at the start. Meanwhile, spinners can look for turn in the middle overs, provided they land the ball in the right areas.

A key factor to watch is the impact of dew, especially in the second innings. Dew could make it challenging for spinners to grip the ball, while aiding the batters. If dew becomes significant, bowlers may need to rely more on cutters and slower deliveries which can grip the pitch better.

Batters should play cautiously at first, judging the pace and bounce of the wicket before committing to aggressive shots. Based on trends from this venue in the Asia Cup 2025 so far, teams can accumulate 100-110 runs in the final 10 overs if wickets remain intact.

Toss and Match Strategy Insights

Teams winning the toss should opt to bowl first, as chasing has generally been easier with sensible pacing of the innings. For the team batting first, a target in the range of 180-190 runs is considered competitive, especially accounting for dew factors later in the game.

Both India and Sri Lanka will approach this match with distinct objectives, even though it does not affect tournament standings.

Match Context and Broadcast Information

India will aim to secure a win in their last Super Four match to carry momentum into the final. Former Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka will also want to finish strong with a victory.

Fans in India can watch the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match live on SonyLIV app and website, as well as on FanCode. The live telecast will also be available on the Sony Sports Network. The match is scheduled for September 26, 2025, at 8:00 PM IST at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, with the toss taking place at 7:30 PM IST.

The hot and humid weather, with temperatures ranging from 36°C to 38°C and humidity around 50 percent, will test the players’ endurance through the evening. Rain is not expected, ensuring a full match without interruptions.

IND vs SL Squads

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (c), Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Dunith Wellalage, Kamil Mishara, Nuwanidu Fernando, Binura Fernando, Janith Liyanage, Matheesha Pathirana.