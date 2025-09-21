India Suffers Major Setback Ahead Of West Indies Tests As Star Player Remains Unfit

Team India are facing a serious setback ahead of the upcoming two-Test series against West Indies, with reports suggesting that star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant will miss out due to injury. With less than two weeks remaining for the series, Pant is yet to recover fully from the toe fracture he sustained during the Manchester Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025.

According to a report in Dainik Jagran, Pant has not yet regained the required fitness and could be out of action for another three to four weeks. This means he is certain to miss the West Indies series at home, starting in early October. If his recovery stretches further, the explosive left-hander is also unlikely to be part of India’s limited-overs tour of Australia, which includes three ODIs and five T20Is.

Pant’s Recovery Updates

The report states that Pant has been walking with protective boots ever since the cast on his fractured toe was removed. He is expected to get rid of the walking boots soon but full readiness to play remains weeks away. Pant is expected to regain fitness in time for India’s home series against South Africa. That contest includes two Tests, scheduled to begin on November 14, which the management hopes will mark his return to international cricket.

India’s Test Squad to be Announced Soon

India’s squad for the upcoming West Indies series will be announced shortly, with the Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel, including some outgoing selectors, entrusted with finalising the team.

The absence of Pant opens the door for emerging wicketkeeping talents. Dhruv Jurel is the front-runner to take the gloves after his impressive 140-run knock in the first unofficial Test against Australia A in Lucknow. Narayan Jagadeesan, who replaced Pant during the England tour, is also expected to feature after excellent form in domestic matches, including scores of 197, 52 not out, and 64 for South Zone in the Duleep Trophy semifinal.

West Indies Announce Their Test Squad

Meanwhile, West Indies have already revealed their squad for the Test series. The side will see a few changes, with Tagenarine Chanderpaul replacing veteran Kraigg Brathwaite and Alick Athanaze making his return. Left-arm spinner Khary Pierre has earned his maiden call-up, adding depth to their attack.

The West Indies squad includes Roston Chase (captain), Jomel Warrican, Kevlon Anderson, Alick Athanaze, John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Anderson Phillip, Khary Pierre, and Jayden Seales