India T20 Captain Suryakumar Yadav Heads To London For Sports Hernia Treatment, To Miss Action Till August - Reports

India's T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav has flown to London to undergo treatment for a sports hernia, with recovery and fitness being his top priorities during a break in India’s limited-overs schedule. The dynamic batter is expected to be sidelined for a few weeks, with a potential return to the field projected around August 2025.

Timely Treatment Amid Limited-Overs Break

While Shubman Gill leads India’s red-ball squad in the five-match Test series against England, Suryakumar is using the gap in India’s T20 fixtures to address his long-standing injury. The procedure is expected to begin next week in London, and according to reports, Suryakumar will require close to two months of rehabilitation before he is fully fit again.

Although the BCCI has not officially confirmed the surgery, sources close to the team have suggested the decision was carefully timed to ensure the 34-year-old is ready for a packed white-ball schedule ahead.

Calendar Advantage: No T20s Until August

India's next T20I commitment comes in August, when the team is scheduled to tour Bangladesh for a white-ball series. This will be followed by home series against South Africa and the West Indies, before embarking on a crucial tour to Australia all forming part of India's preparation for the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup.

Suryakumar’s decision to undergo surgery now is seen as a strategic move, ensuring he is in peak condition for the busy period ahead.

IPL 2025: Stellar Show for Mumbai Indians

In the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL), Suryakumar was a vital cog for the Mumbai Indians. He amassed 717 runs in 16 matches, boasting an exceptional average of 65.18 and a blistering strike rate of 167.9. Remarkably, he scored 25+ runs in all 16 innings, setting a new milestone for most consecutive 25+ scores in T20 cricket.

His consistency played a major role in guiding Mumbai Indians to the playoffs, although their journey ended in Qualifier 2 following a defeat to the Punjab Kings.

Mumbai T20 League: Modest Outing Post-IPL

Following the IPL, Suryakumar represented the Triumph Knights MNE in the Mumbai T20 League. However, the team struggled, managing just one win in five matches and failing to qualify for the playoffs. Suryakumar contributed 122 runs in five games, but his efforts weren’t enough to change the team's fortunes.

Focus Now on Recovery and T20 World Cup Prep

With a break in competitive cricket and a favorable schedule, Suryakumar’s focus is now on recovery and regaining full fitness. The Indian team management is expected to closely monitor his rehab progress, given his pivotal role in the T20 setup. As India eyes a strong build-up to the 2026 T20 World Cup, a fully-fit and in-form Suryakumar Yadav will be essential to their campaign.