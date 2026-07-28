/India Test squad vs Sri Lanka announced: Shubman Gill to lead, Ravindra Jadeja returns; Bumrah subject to fitness

The BCCI named a 15-member squad for the two-test series against Sri Lanka beginning August 15, with Saransh Jain earning his maiden India call-up and Washington Sundar unavailable for the opening Test.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced a 15-member squad for India's upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, scheduled to begin on August 15 in Galle.
Shubman Gill will continue to lead the Test side, while KL Rahul has been appointed vice-captain. Veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has returned to the squad after recovering from injury, while Madhya Pradesh all-rounder Saransh Jain has earned his maiden call-up to the senior national team.
Jasprit Bumrah has been included in the squad, but his participation remains subject to fitness clearance from the BCCI Centre of Excellence (COE). Young batter Sai Sudharsan has also been named in the squad, with his availability dependent on receiving medical clearance.
Meanwhile, Washington Sundar was unavailable for selection for the first Test, the BCCI confirmed.
The biggest talking point in the squad is the inclusion of 33-year-old Saransh Jain, who has received his first senior India call-up after consistent performances in domestic cricket.
The spin-bowling all-rounder impressed during the recent India A tour of Sri Lanka. In the second unofficial Test, he claimed six wickets across both innings and scored an unbeaten 70, helping India A register a 10-wicket victory and seal the two-match series 1-0.
His selection also provides India with an additional spin option for the Sri Lanka tour, where conditions are expected to favour slow bowlers.
Ravindra Jadeja's return adds significant experience to India's spin department, which also features Kuldeep Yadav and Manav Suthar. Along with Saransh Jain, the quartet gives India multiple spin options ahead of the subcontinent challenge.
In the pace department, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Gurnoor Brar have been named alongside Bumrah, subject to his fitness.
Rishabh Pant and Dhruv Jurel have been retained as the two wicketkeeping options.
Announcing the squad, the BCCI said, "The Men's Selection Committee has selected India's squad for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka. Ahead of the series, the team will play a four-day practice match in Colombo, starting on 7 August."
The board further added, "Sai Sudharsan and Jasprit Bumrah's availability will be subject to fitness clearance from the BCCI COE. Washington Sundar was not available for selection for the first Test."
Shubman Gill (Captain)
KL Rahul (Vice-Captain)
Yashasvi Jaiswal
Rishabh Pant (WK)
Sai Sudharsan
Dhruv Jurel (WK)
Ravindra Jadeja
Kuldeep Yadav
Manav Suthar
Jasprit Bumrah
Mohammed Siraj
Prasidh Krishna
Gurnoor Brar
Devdutt Padikkal
Saransh Jain
Availability subject to fitness clearance from the BCCI Centre of Excellence (COE).
Before the series begins, India will play a four-day practice match in Colombo from August 7.
1st Test: August 15-19, Galle
2nd Test: August 23-27, Colombo
India will be aiming for a strong start to the new Test assignment under Gill's leadership, with a balanced squad comprising experienced campaigners and emerging talents.
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