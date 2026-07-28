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India Test squad vs Sri Lanka announced: Shubman Gill to lead, Ravindra Jadeja returns; Bumrah subject to fitness

The BCCI has announced India's 15-member squad for the two-Test series against Sri Lanka, with Shubman Gill leading the side and KL Rahul named vice-captain. Ravindra Jadeja returns to the squad, while Jasprit Bumrah and Sai Sudharsan will be available only after receiving fitness clearance from the BCCI Centre of Excellence.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jul 28, 2026, 10:22 AM IST|Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 10:38 AM IST
India Test squad vs Sri Lanka announced: Shubman Gill to lead, Ravindra Jadeja returns; Bumrah subject to fitness
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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