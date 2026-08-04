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India vs Sri Lanka Test series 2026: Meet Auqib Nabi and Saransh Jain set for maiden Test call-ups

India have included uncapped domestic stars Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar and Saransh Jain in the squad for the two-Test series against Sri Lanka, rewarding their consistent performances in domestic cricket and for India A. The trio will look to make the most of their maiden Test call-ups as India begin their campaign in Galle on August 15.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Aug 04, 2026, 10:22 PM IST|Updated: Aug 04, 2026, 10:23 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka Test series 2026: Meet Auqib Nabi and Saransh Jain set for maiden Test call-ups
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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India vs Sri Lanka Test series 2026: Meet Auqib Nabi and Saransh Jain set for maiden Test call-ups
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