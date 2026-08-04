/India vs Sri Lanka Test series 2026: Meet Auqib Nabi and Saransh Jain set for maiden Test call-ups

India have handed maiden Test call-ups to Auqib Nabi and Saransh Jain for the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, rewarding two of the standout performers from the domestic circuit. While Nabi joins the squad as Jasprit Bumrah's replacement, Jain has earned his place after years of consistent all-round displays in first-class cricket and an impressive outing for India A in Sri Lanka.
Jammu and Kashmir fast bowler Auqib Nabi was drafted into the squad as a replacement for the injured Jasprit Bumrah, who failed to recover from a knee injury.
The 29-year-old has been one of the standout performers in Indian domestic cricket. He played a key role in Jammu and Kashmir's maiden Ranji Trophy triumph, finishing as the Player of the Tournament after claiming 60 wickets in 10 matches during the 2025-26 season. Across the last two Ranji Trophy editions, he has taken 104 wickets in just 18 matches, including 13 five-wicket hauls, with seven coming in a single season.
Overall, Auqib has picked up 162 wickets and scored 999 runs in 43 first-class matches. He also has a List A century to his name, having scored an unbeaten 114 against Hyderabad in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.
The pacer was part of the India A squad that toured Sri Lanka recently and claimed six wickets across two matches, giving him valuable experience in conditions similar to those expected during the Test series. Auqib also represents Delhi Capitals in the IPL.
Madhya Pradesh all-rounder Saransh Jain has finally received his maiden Test call-up after years of consistent performances on the domestic circuit.
The 33-year-old, who bowls right-arm off-spin and bats left-handed, has built an impressive first-class record with 2,223 runs and 188 wickets in 54 matches. He averages 31.75 with the bat and 27.30 with the ball, while also registering two centuries and 14 half-centuries in red-ball cricket.
Jain has been one of the most consistent all-rounders in the Ranji Trophy, scoring over 300 runs and taking at least 25 wickets in three of the last four seasons. His best campaign came in 2025-26, when he amassed 518 runs at an average of 57.55 and picked up 30 wickets at 20.43.
His performances in the Duleep Trophy were equally impressive, as he was named Player of the Tournament after scoring two half-centuries and taking 16 wickets in just two matches.
Like Auqib and Gurnoor, Jain also featured for India A in Sri Lanka. In the second four-day match at Galle, he remained unbeaten on 70 and claimed six wickets, showcasing the all-round ability that earned him a place in the senior squad.
With all three players arriving after successful India A outings in Sri Lanka, India will hope their familiarity with local conditions proves valuable as the visitors aim for a strong start to the two-match series and continue their push in the ICC World Test Championship.
1st Test: August 15-19, 2026
Venue: Galle International Stadium, Galle
2nd Test: August 23-27, 2026
Venue: Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo
Shubman Gill (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain and Auqib Nabi.
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