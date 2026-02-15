India thrash Pakistan by 61 runs, extend T20 World Cup domination to qualify for Super 8s after Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel's heroics

Riding on fantastic performance from Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, India thrashed Pakistan by runs in a one-sided match of T20 World Cup 2026 at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on Sunday, February 15. With this thumping victory, India continued their domination over Pakistan and now lead them 8-1 at the T20 World Cup .

Chasing a challenging total of 176, Pakistan needed a strong power play but Bumrah (2/17) and Hardik Pandya (2/16) removed big-hitting Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub and Salman Ali Agha to bowl out them for 114, reducing the much-anticipated match into a no-contest.

Earlier, courtesy of a whirlwind start by Ishan Kishan, India posted 175/7, the highest score in an India vs Pakistan contest at the T20 World Cup in Colombo.

Put in to bat, Kishan took the game away from Pakistan despite losing his opening partner Abhishek Sharma in the first over bowled by Salman Ali Agha. Apart from Ishan, Suryakumar also played a crucial knock of 32 off 27 balls.

On the other hand, Saim Ayub was the pick of the Pakistan bowlers, ending with three wickets for 25 runs in four overs.



More to follow...