India To Face Pakistan For First Time After Operation Sindoor, Know The Match, Venue And Confirmed date

This will be the first time both the countries will engage in a cricket match post the tensions. Cricket has been both a messenger of peace and also a stage to settle the scores often. India has been way ahead of any Pakistan team irrespective of the format, age group or gender. So the epic rivalry returns. Here's the Date, Venue and more -



Hybrid Model To Continue

The 2025 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup is all set to be played from September 30. Hosts India will face Sri Lanka in the tournament opener at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Notably as both India and Pakistan have decided not to travel or play in either of the countries, confirmed by BCCI and PCB during Champions Trophy 2025, Pakistan will play all of their games in Colombo, Sri Lanka under a hybrid mode.



India VS Pakistan On October 5

The Indian women's cricket team will lock horns with Pakistan Women's team on October 5 at the Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo. Amidst all the tensions between the two countries, the battle will be one for ages where viewership records will see a new high. The round-robin stage of the tournament runs until October 26. The semifinals are set for October 29 and 30, with the final on November 2.



World Cup: The Countdown Starts

The last time both the teams clashed was during T20 World Cup 2024 where India W comfortably defeated Pakistan W by 6 wickets. Arundhati Reddy was the Man of the match of that game taking 3 wickets for 19 runs in her four over spell. India Women are currently at English soil to play a five-match T20 series against England women. After this series, the team will then play a 3-match ODI series against England Women. After this assignment Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. will play a 3-match ODI series against Australia at home.The two ODI series will be a perfect testing ground for World Cup 2025 and that too against One of the best teams like Australia and England.