INDIA VS PAKISTAN

India To Face Pakistan On February 15 In ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026; Check Complete Schedule With Dates, Venues And More

The upcoming high-voltage clash between India and Pakistan at Men's T20 World Cup 2026 will be the first meeting between two teams since three heated clashes at the 2025 Asia Cup, which was played in the UAE.

 

Written By Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Nov 25, 2025, 07:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau
India To Face Pakistan On February 15 In ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026; Check Complete Schedule With Dates, Venues And MoreIndia vs Pakistan Men's T20 World Cup 2026

India will lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan in the much-anticipated Men's T20 World Cup 2026 on February 15 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, the International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed in a schedule announcement event in Mumbai on Tuesday.

The upcoming high-voltage clash between India and Pakistan at Men's T20 World Cup 2026 will be the first meeting between two teams since three heat clashes at the 2025 Asia Cup, which was played in the UAE.

Notably, the decision to host the Indo-Pak match in Sri Lanka aligns with the existing agreement between the BCCI and the PCB to play matches between the two rivals at a neutral venue in ICC events hosted by either country.

India's Group and Schedule For 2026 Men's T20 World Cup

India, the defending champions from 2024, are grouped with Pakistan, USA, Namibia, and Netherlands for the upcoming 2026 T20 World Cup.

India's group-stage fixtures are as follows:

February 7: India vs USA at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

February 12: India vs Namibia at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi.

February 15: India vs Pakistan at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

February 18: India vs Netherlands at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Teams And Format For ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026

The 2026 Men's T20 World Cup will be played from February 7 to March 8 and is being co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

Apart from hosts India and Sri Lanka, the other 18 teams participating in the T20 World Cup are Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, South Africa, United States of America, West Indies, New Zealand, Pakistan, Ireland, Canada, Italy, Netherlands, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Nepal, Oman and UAE

The format is the same as the previous edition of Men's T20 World Cup in 2024 in the USA and West Indies, where the 20 teams were divided into five groups of four. 

The top two teams from each of the four groups progress to a Super Eight phase, where they will be further divided into two groups of four each. The top two teams in each of the two Super Eights groups will qualify for the semi-finals, which will be followed by the final.   

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a sports journalist with Zee News English and specialises in conducting exclusive interviews and ground reporting, having covered multiple tournaments like the ODI World Cup, IPL, ... Read more

