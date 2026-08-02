/India to face Pakistan in this league today; Shikhar Dhawan vs Shoaib Malik battle awaits fans

Whenever India and Pakistan face each other on the cricket field, the contest commands global attention regardless of the tournament or format. While the Indian national team is currently on a scheduled break, fans have turned their focus to the Asian Legends League, where India Royals will take on Pakistan Panthers in a highly anticipated clash on Sunday.
The fixture has generated significant curiosity, not only because of the historic sporting rivalry but also due to the presence of former Indian stars such as Shikhar Dhawan, Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina. Alongside the excitement surrounding the match, one question has dominated discussions ahead of the contest: Will the Indian legends shake hands with the Pakistani players?
The issue stems from developments over the past year. Following the Pahalgam terror attack, sporting ties between the two nations became increasingly sensitive. Since then, several India versus Pakistan encounters across different tournaments have concluded without the customary post match handshake, a gesture that has repeatedly sparked debate among fans and experts.
Last year, Harbhajan Singh and Shikhar Dhawan had publicly opposed playing against Pakistan in the World Championship of Legends, which ultimately led to the fixture being called off. With India and Pakistan set to meet again, attention will once again be on whether the former Indian cricketers choose to exchange handshakes with their Pakistani counterparts after the game. Based on recent developments, the possibility appears unlikely, especially considering similar scenes were witnessed as recently as the 2026 ICC Women's T20 World Cup.
When will India Royals vs Pakistan Panthers begin?
The much awaited contest will begin at 4:00 PM IST on Sunday in Zambia. Although Shikhar Dhawan has been named captain of India Royals, he did not feature in the team's opening fixture. In his absence, Naman Ojha led the side against the Bangladesh Tigers.
India Royals boast an experienced squad featuring Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, Yusuf Pathan, Dinesh Karthik, Ambati Rayudu and Stuart Binny. Interestingly, none of these senior players appeared in the opening match against Bangladesh Tigers, leaving fans eager to see whether they will return to the playing XI for the blockbuster clash against Pakistan Panthers.
India Royals started the campaign with a victory
India Royals began their Asian Legends League campaign on a winning note, defeating Bangladesh Tigers by 19 runs in their opening match. The victory placed the team third on the points table.
Pakistan Panthers, meanwhile, endured a disappointing start after suffering defeat against Asian Stars in their first outing. As a result, they currently sit bottom of the standings and will be looking to register their first win of the tournament against India Royals.
With both on-field pride and off-field narratives adding to the occasion, the latest India Pakistan meeting promises to attract widespread attention. Whether the focus remains solely on cricket or extends to the customary post match interactions between players is something that will become clear once the contest concludes.
FULL Squads
Indian Royals
Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Faiz Fazal, Yusuf Pathan, Stuart Binny, Rishi Dhawan, Pawan Negi, Naman Ojha, Dinesh Karthik, Harbhajan Singh, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sudeep Tyagi, Anureet Singh, Manpreet Gony, Shadab Jakati.
Pakistan Panthers
Sharjeel Khan, Umar Akmal, Sami Aslam, Imran Nazir, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Kamran Akmal, Abdur Rehman, Yasir Shah, Sohail Tanvir, Naved-ul-Hasan, Mohammad Irfan, Rahat Ali, Rana Naeem Anwar, Wahab Riaz, Saeed Ajmal.
Warm Hug shared
Global headlines were recently captured by Indian cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues and Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana. Following a Southern Brave versus Birmingham Phoenix match in The Hundred tournament at Southampton on July 30, 2026, a heartwarming video of the two athletes sharing a warm hug and handshake went viral.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.