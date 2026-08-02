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India to face Pakistan in this league today; Shikhar Dhawan vs Shoaib Malik battle awaits fans

While the Indian national team is currently on a scheduled break, fans have turned their focus to the Asian Legends League, where India Royals will take on Pakistan Panthers in a highly anticipated clash on Sunday.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Aug 02, 2026, 09:44 AM IST|Updated: Aug 02, 2026, 09:45 AM IST
India to face Pakistan in this league today; Shikhar Dhawan vs Shoaib Malik battle awaits fans
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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