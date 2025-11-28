India To Host Sri Lanka For Five-Match Women T20I Series; Check Date, Venues And More

India will host Sri Lanka for a five-match women’s T20I series from December 21 to 30, with the first two games to be played in Visakhapatnam before the remaining fixtures will be played in Thiruvananthapuram, said the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday.



As per a statement by BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia, India and Sri Lanka will play first two T20Is on December 21 and 23 at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. The remaining three matches will be played on December 26, 28 and 30 at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

The announcement comes after Bangladesh’s scheduled trip to India in December was postponed earlier this month amidst political tensions between the two countries, which had previously led to India men’s tour of Bangladesh being postponed to September 2026.

Visakhapatnam was the host to India’s league matches against South Africa and Australia during the 2025 Women's ODI World Cup, as well as for the side’s ten-day pre-tournament camp. Thiruvananthapuram, meanwhile, will be playing hosts to women’s international games for the first time after hosting men’s T20Is and ODIs, as well as youth ODIs and Tests.

The series against Sri Lanka will also be India’s first international outing after winning their maiden Women’s ODI World Cup title in Navi Mumbai earlier this month. It will also mark a key step in India’s preparations for the 2026 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, to be held in England from June 12 to July 5.

The T20I series against Sri Lanka will be followed by fourth edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL), to be played from January 9 to February 5, 2026 in Navi Mumbai and Vadodara, before India leaves for the multi-format tour of Australia happening from February 15 to March 6.