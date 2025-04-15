India To Play Three ODIs And Three T20Is In Bangladesh In August; Check Full Schedule

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Tuesday announced the fixtures for India's upcoming tour of Bangladesh in August 2025, featuring three ODIs and three T20Is.

The Indian team is set to arrive in Dhaka on August 13 ahead of the ODI series that begins on August 17 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.

The third and final ODI will be played in Chattogram, which will also host the first game of the three-match T20I series on 26 August. The action will head back to Mirpur for the second and third T20Is.

BCB Chief Executive Officer Nizam Uddin Chowdhury expressed his excitement about the upcoming series.

"This series promises to be one of the most exciting and most anticipated events in our home calendar. India have set the benchmark in international cricket across all formats and the cricket-loving millions in both countries are sure to enjoy this contest," BCB's chief executive Nizam

"Bangladesh and India have played some very competitive matches in recent years, and I am confident that this will be another hard-fought and entertaining series," he added.

The T20I series will be the first time Bangladesh will host India in a bilateral series at home.

The most recent T20I series between the two teams took place in 2024, when Bangladesh toured India and the hosts secured a comfortable 3-0 victory. In their last ODI series clash in 2022, India visited Bangladesh and suffered a 2-1 defeat.

Schedule For India's Tour Of Bangladesh

ODI Series:

1st ODI - August 17, Mirpur

2nd ODI - August 20, Mirpur

3rd ODI - August 23, Chattogram

T20I Series:

1st T20I - August 26, Chattogram

2nd T20I - August 29, Mirpur

3rd T20I - August 31, Mirpur