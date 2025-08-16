A major selection shake-up looms for India’s Asia Cup squad as Shubman Gill’s inclusion could come at the expense of Rinku Singh’s spot, with an RCB star also vying for a place. Shubman Gill’s availability for the Asia Cup 2025 may place Rinku Singh’s position in jeopardy. The BCCI has yet to officially name the squad for the tournament in the UAE. Reports suggest that Rinku, famed for his IPL 2023 heroics especially hitting five consecutive sixes off Yash Dayal to secure a thrilling victory for KKR is not assured a place this time around.

Rinku initially earned his place in India’s T20I and ODI teams due to impressive performances, but a recent dip in form caused him to miss the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 squad. His career has struggled to maintain momentum, with limited opportunities in IPL 2024 and only 206 runs in the 2025 season. Rinku Has an impressive strike rate of 161 in his T20I Career.

India’s top five batting order is anticipated to include Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Hardik Pandya if no changes occur. Meanwhile, promising players like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill are not guaranteed selection. According to reports, Gautam Gambhir prefers versatile players for the finisher’s role. Thus, if Rinku is excluded, India may turn to players like Shivam Dube, who offers bowling options, or Jitesh Sharma, a backup wicketkeeper-batsman.

An anonymous former BCCI selection committee member told PTI that India’s T20I squad is largely settled, leaving minimal room for players such as Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill. The former selector pointed out the dilemma of fitting in popular players:

“We often hear people saying, one should pick so and so but no one would be able to definitively tell us ‘in place of whom’? Shreyas Iyer has 600 runs at a strike-rate of 180 but he bats in top four. Where is the place for him. Even as you include Shubman as he is flavour of the season, where do you cut corners,”

“You can’t disturb your top five right now and also pick Shubman. And if you pick Shubman now, obviously the Test captain and IPL team captain won’t sit out. So where do you make the compromise? I only see Rinku’s spot being iffy as he isn’t required as much some of the top order batters. And mind it, we aren’t even talking about Jaiswal,” he added.

Though the squad announcement is pending, Reports also suggest Shreyas Iyer’s inclusion is nearly confirmed. Meanwhile, the BCCI is closely watching Suryakumar Yadav’s recovery following his hernia surgery earlier this year.India will begin their Asia Cup 2025 campaign in Group A, facing the UAE on September 10, followed by a crucial clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on September 14, and concluding the group stage against Oman on September 19.

