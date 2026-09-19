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India to wear national jersey for historic T20I clash against Japan - Report

India will wear its official national jersey for the historic one-off T20I against Japan in a special match marking 75 years of diplomatic ties. The Shreyas Iyer-led side will face Japan at the Sano International Cricket Ground ahead of the Asian Games 2026 cricket competition.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 19, 2026, 08:25 PM IST|Updated: Sep 19, 2026, 08:25 PM IST
India to wear national jersey for historic T20I clash against Japan - Report
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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