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India tour sparks cricket frenzy in New Zealand, over 50K tickets sold for home summer

India are set to tour New Zealand for the first time in six years, with the two teams scheduled to play five T20Is, five ODIs and two Tests from October 22.

Published: Sep 09, 2026, 04:08 PM IST|Updated: Sep 09, 2026, 04:08 PM IST
India tour sparks cricket frenzy in New Zealand, over 50K tickets sold for home summer
Image Credit: New Zealand Cricket

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