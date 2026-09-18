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India U-19 beat Australia by 7 runs: Yashbardhan Chauhan stars with Bat and Ball in rain-shortened youth ODI

India U-19 defeated Australia U-19 by seven runs in a rain-shortened Youth ODI in Rajkot. Yashbardhan Chauhan starred with 54 runs and two wickets, while Anvay Dravid hit a quickfire 38.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 18, 2026, 07:46 PM IST|Updated: Sep 18, 2026, 07:46 PM IST
India U-19 beat Australia by 7 runs: Yashbardhan Chauhan stars with Bat and Ball in rain-shortened youth ODI
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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