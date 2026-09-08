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India U19 squad: Aryan Savsani, Tanmay Baloda replace Rohit Yadav for Australia series

Rohit Yadav has been withdrawn from India U19’s Australia series squads following age discrepancies found during documentation checks. Aryan Savsani and Tanmay Baloda have been named as replacements for the upcoming One-Day and Multi-Day fixtures.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 08, 2026, 10:23 AM IST|Updated: Sep 08, 2026, 10:23 AM IST
India U19 squad: Aryan Savsani, Tanmay Baloda replace Rohit Yadav for Australia series
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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