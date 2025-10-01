India U19 vs Australia U19 Live Streaming: Watch Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Record-Breaking Knock in Action

The stage is set for an exciting clash as India U19 take on Australia U19 in the first Youth Test at the Ian Healy Oval, Brisbane. Following a dominant 3-0 clean sweep in the preceding Youth ODI series, the Indian side led by Ayush Mhatre will aim to extend their red-ball supremacy on Australian soil. Fans across India can catch every delivery live via Star Sports Network and online through JioHotstar live streaming, ensuring no moment is missed.

Match Overview: When and Where to Watch

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The India U19 vs Australia U19 1st Youth Test runs from Tuesday, September 30 to Friday, October 3, 2025. Play begins daily at 5:30 AM IST, giving Indian fans an early-morning treat.

Venue: Ian Healy Oval, Brisbane, Australia

Telecast: Star Sports Network (TV)

Live Streaming: JioHotstar App and Website

With live streaming options readily available, cricket enthusiasts can enjoy real-time scores, ball-by-ball updates, and expert commentary from the comfort of their homes.

India U19’s Momentum from Youth ODIs

India’s U19 side enters the Youth Test on a high, having dominated Australia in the recent 50-over series. Middle-order batters Vedant Trivedi and Rahul Kumar showcased their batting prowess with fifties, while left-arm spinner Khilan Patel bagged four wickets in a massive 167-run victory in the third ODI. The team also claimed wins by seven wickets and 51 runs in the first two games, highlighting a well-balanced combination of batting firepower and bowling discipline.

Key performers like Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra, and off-spinner Kanishk Chouhan will be the players to watch as India looks to continue its red-ball dominance.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi: The Teenage Sensation

The spotlight is firmly on 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, whose meteoric rise has captured global attention. On Day 2 of the Youth Test, Suryavanshi smashed a record-breaking 78-ball century, scoring 113 runs with nine boundaries and eight sixes. This innings makes him the youngest batter to score a Youth Test century in Australia, surpassing Australia’s Liam Blackford.

His fearless strokeplay, from IPL heroics to rewriting Youth Test records, demonstrates a rare blend of power, timing, and temperament, signaling the arrival of a future Indian cricket superstar.

Squads to Watch: India and Australia U19

India U19 Squad Highlights:

Captain: Ayush Mhatre

Key Batters: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Vedant Trivedi, Vihaan Malhotra, Rahul Kumar

Bowlers: Khilan Patel, Kanishk Chouhan, RS Ambrish

Australia U19 Squad Highlights:

Captain & WK: Simon Budge

Key Players: Alex Turner, Tom Hogan, Will Malajczuk, Aryan Sharma

Both teams boast a mix of youthful talent and match-winning potential, setting the stage for a thrilling four-day contest.

Why You Should Tune in to Live Streaming

With the match live streamed on JioHotstar and telecast on Star Sports, fans can:

Watch live ball-by-ball action from Brisbane

Follow player stats, partnerships, and milestones

Experience expert commentary and insights

Stay updated with instant highlights and scorecards

Whether you’re a cricket purist or a casual fan, live streaming ensures you don’t miss Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s fireworks, Ayush Mhatre’s tactical bowling, or the unfolding Youth Test drama.