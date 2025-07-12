India U19 vs England U19 1st Youth Test: Live Streaming, TV Info, Date, Time, And All You Need To Know

The future stars of world cricket take center stage as India U19 lock horns with England U19 in the 1st Youth Test, beginning Saturday, July 12, 2025, at the historic Kent County Cricket Ground, Beckenham. With both teams brimming with youthful talent and hunger for red-ball supremacy, the clash promises to be an enthralling affair. Here's everything you need to know about when and where to watch this promising battle live.

Match Details

Fixture: 1st Youth Test - India U19 vs England U19

Date: Saturday, July 12, 2025

Time: 3:30 PM IST | 11:00 AM GMT | 10:00 AM Local Time (BST)

Venue: Kent County Cricket Ground, Beckenham, England

Series: 2-match Youth Test Series

Match Preview

After an exhilarating five-match U19 ODI series that saw India U19 edge England 3-2 under the leadership of Ayush Mhatre, the red-ball format takes over. The focus now shifts to grooming Test-ready talent for the future.

India, known for its rich reservoir of cricketing talent, fields a squad that blends gritty batters and agile bowlers who have already shown glimpses of promise. England, playing at home, will hope to exploit the familiar conditions and avenge the ODI defeat with a commanding performance in the longer format.

Where to Watch: TV Broadcast & Online Streaming

TV Broadcast

Unfortunately, no television broadcast of the Youth Test will be available in India or the UK.

Live Streaming

Cricket fans can watch the entire match live for FREE via online streaming:

YouTube:

Visit the official England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) YouTube channel.

The match will be streamed in HD with commentary and match graphics.

ECB Website & App:

You can also catch the match on the ECB’s official website or their mobile application, where live match feeds and player stats are available.

This direct-to-fan approach gives cricket enthusiasts worldwide a chance to watch future cricketing stars in action without needing a subscription or cable connection.

Youth Test Series Schedule

1st Test: July 12-16 (Kent, Beckenham)

2nd Test: July 20-24 (Chelmsford, Essex)

Both matches are four-day, unofficial Youth Tests and serve as key development platforms for future national selections.

Squads

England U-19: Thomas Rew (captain), Ralphie Albert, Ben Dawkins, Jaydn Denly, Rocky Flintoff, Alex French, Alex Green, Jack Home, James Isbell, Ben Mayes, James Minto, Isaac Mohammed, Joseph Moores (wicket-keeper), Seb Morgan, Alex Wade

India U-19: Ayush Mhatre (Captain), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra, Maulyarajsinh Chavda, Rahul Kumar, Abhigyan Kundu (Vice-Captain & WK), Harvansh Singh (WK), R. S. Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Henil Patel, Yudhajit Guha, Pranav Raghavendra, Mohammed Enaan, Anmoljeet Singh, D. Deepesh, Naman Pushpak