INDIA U19 VS ENGLAND U19 2ND YOUTH TEST

India U19 vs England U19 2nd Youth Test: Live Streaming, TV Info, Date, Time, And All You Need To Know

Catch all the live action of India U19 vs England U19 2nd Youth Test on July 20, 2025. Find out when and where to watch the match live via free streaming, match timing, venue, squads, and more.

 

Edited By: Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Jul 20, 2025, 02:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau
India U19 vs England U19 2nd Youth Test: Live Streaming, TV Info, Date, Time, And All You Need To Know Image Credit: X

The highly anticipated second Youth Test between India U19 and England U19 is set to begin on July 20, 2025, at the County Ground in Chelmsford, England. With the first Test ending in a draw, both teams are eager to make a mark in the final red-ball fixture of the tour.

Match Overview

Match: 2nd Youth Test - India U19 vs England U19

Date: Sunday, July 20, 2025

Time: 3:30 PM IST | 11:00 AM Local (UK)

Venue: County Ground, Chelmsford

After an evenly contested first Youth Test, both sides head into the second match with much to prove. India’s youngsters have shown maturity throughout the tour, having already clinched the five-match Youth ODI series 3-2.

Players to Watch

One of the brightest stars of the series so far has been Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the 14-year-old Indian prodigy who stunned everyone with his remarkable all-around performance. He scored a fluent half-century and picked up two wickets in the first Test, showing poise beyond his age.

Where to Watch: TV Broadcast & Online Streaming

TV Broadcast

Unfortunately, no television broadcast of the Youth Test will be available in India or the UK.

Live Streaming

Cricket fans can watch the entire match live for FREE via online streaming:

YouTube

Visit the official England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) YouTube channel.

The match will be streamed in HD with commentary and match graphics.

ECB Website & App:

You can also catch the match on the ECB’s official website or their mobile application, where live match feeds and player stats are available.

What’s at Stake?

While Youth Tests don’t come with trophies or ranking points, they serve as critical stages for talent development. Many of today's cricketing superstars, like Shubman Gill, Joe Root, and Prithvi Shaw, began their journeys in matches like these. The outcome of this second Test will not only decide bragging rights for the series but also offer vital experience to budding cricketers on both sides. 

