India U19 vs England U19 Final live streaming: When and where to watch ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 in India?

The stage is set for a blockbuster finish as the India Under-19 cricket team locks horns with the England Under-19 cricket team in the final of the ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2026 on Friday, February 6, at Harare Sports Club, Harare.
Cricket fans are set for a thrilling finale as the India Under-19 cricket team takes on the England Under-19 cricket team in the final of the ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2026. With two unbeaten sides fighting for junior cricket’s biggest prize, viewers across the globe won’t want to miss a single delivery.
Here’s everything you need to know about when and where to watch the final live.
Match Details
Match: Final - ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026
Date: 6 February 2026
Time: Around 1:00 PM IST
Venue: Harare Sports Club
Live Telecast in India
Indian fans can catch the high-voltage final live on the Star Sports Network. The match will be aired across Star Sports’ cricket channels with pre-match build-up, expert analysis, and post-match coverage.
Live Streaming in India
For viewers who prefer watching on mobile or smart devices, the India U19 vs England U19 final will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar (also accessible via Jio-linked subscriptions). Fans can stream the match live in HD, along with highlights and replays.
Live Streaming & Broadcast - Other Regions
United Kingdom: Live coverage available on Sky Sports’ digital platforms
USA & Canada: Willow TV will provide a live broadcast and streaming
Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport to telecast the final live
Australia: Coverage likely via ICC’s digital partners or Prime Video, depending on region
Other Territories: Fans can watch through official ICC broadcast partners or via ICC.tv, where available
Squads India U19 vs England U19
India U19 Squad: Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre(c), Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu(w), RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Harvansh Pangalia, Mohamed Enaan, Udhav Mohan, Kishan Kumar Singh
England U19 Squad: Ben Dawkins, Joseph Moores, Ben Mayes, Thomas Rew(w/c), Caleb Falconer, Ralphie Albert, Farhan Ahmed, Sebastian Morgan, James Minto, Manny Lumsden, Alex French, Alex Green, Isaac Mohammed, Luke Hands, Will Bennison, Ali Farooq
