NewsCricketIndia U19 vs England U19 Final live streaming: When and where to watch ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 in India?
INDIA U19 VS ENGLAND U19 LIVE STREAMING

India U19 vs England U19 Final live streaming: When and where to watch ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 in India?

The stage is set for a blockbuster finish as the India Under-19 cricket team locks horns with the England Under-19 cricket team in the final of the ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2026 on Friday, February 6, at  Harare Sports Club, Harare. 

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Feb 06, 2026, 07:21 AM IST|Source: Bureau
India U19 vs England U19 Final live streaming: When and where to watch ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 in India?Image Credit:- X

Cricket fans are set for a thrilling finale as the India Under-19 cricket team takes on the England Under-19 cricket team in the final of the ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2026. With two unbeaten sides fighting for junior cricket’s biggest prize, viewers across the globe won’t want to miss a single delivery.

Here’s everything you need to know about when and where to watch the final live.

Match Details

Match: Final - ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026

Date: 6 February 2026

Time: Around 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club

Live Telecast in India

Indian fans can catch the high-voltage final live on the Star Sports Network. The match will be aired across Star Sports’ cricket channels with pre-match build-up, expert analysis, and post-match coverage.

Live Streaming in India

For viewers who prefer watching on mobile or smart devices, the India U19 vs England U19 final will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar (also accessible via Jio-linked subscriptions). Fans can stream the match live in HD, along with highlights and replays.

Live Streaming & Broadcast - Other Regions

United Kingdom: Live coverage available on Sky Sports’ digital platforms

USA & Canada: Willow TV will provide a live broadcast and streaming

Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport to telecast the final live

Australia: Coverage likely via ICC’s digital partners or Prime Video, depending on region

Other Territories: Fans can watch through official ICC broadcast partners or via ICC.tv, where available

Squads India U19 vs England U19

India U19 Squad: Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre(c), Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu(w), RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Harvansh Pangalia, Mohamed Enaan, Udhav Mohan, Kishan Kumar Singh

England U19 Squad: Ben Dawkins, Joseph Moores, Ben Mayes, Thomas Rew(w/c), Caleb Falconer, Ralphie Albert, Farhan Ahmed, Sebastian Morgan, James Minto, Manny Lumsden, Alex French, Alex Green, Isaac Mohammed, Luke Hands, Will Bennison, Ali Farooq

