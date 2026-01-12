India U19 vs England U19 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Vaibhav Suryawanshi’s India U19 Team In Action In The ICC U19 World Cup 2026 In India Online And On TV?

The spotlight firmly rests on India U19 prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi as India U19 face England U19 in the 10th warm-up match of the ICC U19 World Cup 2026. Scheduled at the Bulawayo Athletic Club, this clash offers fans a first real glimpse of India’s batting blueprint ahead of the main tournament. Suryavanshi’s fearless strokeplay and calm temperament have already made him one of the most searched U19 cricketers in India. Today’s match could shape his role as India’s X-factor batter in conditions that demand adaptability and patience.

What time does England U19 vs India U19 start today?

The warm-up game will be played on January 12, 2026. The match begins at 1:00 PM IST, which is 7:30 AM GMT and 9:30 AM local time in Bulawayo. With India playing their first major preparatory fixture, early momentum will matter.

Where is the England U19 vs India U19 match being played?

The contest takes place at the Bulawayo Athletic Club, a venue known for balanced surfaces. Early assistance for seamers often gives way to fluent batting once players settle, making it an ideal testing ground before the World Cup proper.

How can fans watch England U19 vs India U19 live streaming?

Live streaming for England U19 vs India U19 is expected on JioHotstar, though official confirmation for warm-up matches is still awaited. Fans can follow live scores, ball-by-ball commentary, and match updates on TimesNowSports.com, which remains the most reliable source for real-time coverage.

What role will Vaibhav Suryavanshi play in India’s batting order?

India U19 captain Ayush Mhatre is likely to give Suryavanshi freedom in the top order. His ability to counter pace and rotate strike against spin fits perfectly into India’s modern U19 strategy. In warm-up matches, the focus often shifts from results to clarity of roles, and Suryavanshi’s performance could lock his position early.

Who are the key players to watch from England U19?

England U19, led by Farhan Ahmed, boast a disciplined bowling attack and a technically sound top order. Batters like Ben Dawkins and Joseph Moores will test India’s new-ball bowlers, while England’s spinners could challenge India in the middle overs.

Full Squads

India U19: Ayush Mhatre(c), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Aaron George, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu(w), RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Mohamed Enaan, Deepesh Devendran, Kishan Kumar Singh, Henil Patel, Harvansh Pangalia, Vedant Trivedi, Udhav Mohan, Khilan Patel

England U19: Ben Dawkins, Joseph Moores, Ben Mayes(w), Caleb Falconer, Ralphie Albert, Farhan Ahmed(c), Sebastian Morgan, Luke Hands, Manny Lumsden, Alex Green, Thomas Rew, James Minto, Isaac Mohammed, Alex French, Ali Farooq