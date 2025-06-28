India U19 vs England U19: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Powers India To Six-Wicket Win In 1st Youth ODI

India U19 kicked off their five-match Youth ODI series against England U19 with an emphatic six-wicket victory, courtesy of a blistering knock by young batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi at the County Ground on Friday.

Suryavanshi Stars in Clinical Chase

Chasing England U19's total of 175 runs, India’s reply was nothing short of dominant. The highlight of the innings was Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s quickfire knock, which took the game away from the hosts in a matter of overs. The young 14-year-old opener built an exceptional 71-run partnership for the first wicket along with skipper Ayush Mhatre (21 runs from 30 balls with 4 fours) in 45 balls before the southpaw was sent back to the pavilion in the eighth over of the innings by AM French. Chasing a mere total of 175 runs in their 50 overs, the Men in Blue chased down the target in the 24th over with six wickets in hand.

Other than Mhatre and Suryavanshi, Abhigyan Kundu (45* runs in 34 balls, which included four boundaries and one six) scored some crucial runs for the side and remained unbeaten at the end.

Match Context

This match marked the first of a five-game ODI youth series between two top-tier U19 sides. India U19 dominated the game in both departments, restricting England U19 with disciplined bowling and chasing the target with composure and confidence. The series offers an important platform for players aiming for the 2026 U19 World Cup.

What’s Next?

The second Youth ODI will be played at the same venue on June 30. With India leading the series 1–0, England U19 will need a sharp comeback to stay alive in the contest.