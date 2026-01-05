India U19 vs SA U19 Live Streaming: How to Watch 2nd Youth ODI

India Under-19 return to Willowmoore Park, Benoni, for the second Youth ODI against South Africa Under-19 with a clear objective. Win the match, seal the series, and gain vital momentum ahead of the U19 World Cup. For fans, however, the bigger question revolves around live streaming access after broadcast changes disrupted viewing plans. India U19 lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning a rain-hit opener via the DLS method. Despite captain Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s early dismissal, the visitors showed resilience and depth, traits that have now made this contest a must-watch for youth cricket followers.

When Is the India U19 vs South Africa U19 2nd Youth ODI?

The IND U19 vs SA U19 2nd Youth ODI will be played on Monday, January 5. The match is scheduled to begin at 1:30 PM IST, with the toss taking place at 1:00 PM IST. Local start time in Benoni is 10:00 AM.

Weather could again influence proceedings, with forecasts indicating a strong chance of rain and thunderstorms during the day.

Where Will the India U19 vs South Africa U19 Match Be Played?

The second Youth ODI will be held at Willowmoore Park in Benoni. The venue has traditionally supported batting early before slowing down, making conditions tricky if rain interrupts play and DLS calculations come into effect again.

Will India U19 vs South Africa U19 Be Televised in India?

No, the India U19 vs South Africa U19 2nd Youth ODI will not be televised in India. Star Sports, which was initially expected to broadcast the series, pulled out citing technical issues at the organiser’s end. This has left fans relying entirely on digital platforms.

Where Can You Watch India U19 vs South Africa U19 Live Streaming Online?

Fans looking for India U19 vs South Africa U19 live streaming can watch the match on the Cricket South Africa YouTube channel. The platform is expected to provide free live coverage for viewers in India and worldwide, making it the only official streaming option available.

This digital-only access has significantly increased online search interest around youth cricket live streaming today.

Why Is This Match Important Beyond Live Streaming?

Beyond viewing access, the 2nd Youth ODI holds strong sporting relevance. A win would give India U19 an unassailable 2-0 lead and mark Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s first series victory as captain in the absence of Ayush Mhatre.

For South Africa U19, this is a must-win encounter to stay alive in the series and fine-tune combinations before the U19 World Cup. Players like Jorich van Schalkwyk and JJ Basson will be under focus as the hosts attempt to force a decider.