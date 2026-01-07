India U19 Vs South Africa U19 3rd Youth ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND U19 Vs SA U19 3rd Youth ODI?

India Under-19 walk into the final Youth ODI against South Africa U19 with authority, confidence, and momentum on their side. Two wins from two matches have already sealed the series. What remains is a chance to complete a clean sweep on foreign soil, a marker of dominance that often defines the next generation of Indian cricket. For South Africa U19, this is not just a dead rubber. It is a contest to reclaim pride, assess bench strength, and respond in home conditions known for pace and bounce. With careers at an early but decisive stage, every over still matters.

Why does this match matter despite the series result?

Youth cricket is rarely about the scoreboard alone. India U19’s performances on this tour have reflected structure, depth, and temperament, traits that have powered their strong Under-19 legacy. A whitewash in South Africa would further underline India’s growing control in age-group cricket overseas.

For the hosts, the 3rd Youth ODI offers clarity. How do their batters handle sustained pressure? Can their bowlers exploit Benoni conditions better than before? These answers shape selections for future tours and global events.

What are the match details for SA vs IND U19 today?

Match: South Africa U19 vs India U19, 3rd Youth ODI

Series: India Under-19 tour of South Africa, 2026

Venue: Willowmoore Park, Benoni

Date: Monday, January 7

Time: 1:00 PM IST

Toss: 12:30 PM IST

South Africa U19 have won the toss and opted to field, banking on early movement and disciplined bowling to disrupt India’s batting rhythm.

Where can fans watch SA vs IND U19 live streaming in India?

There will be no live TV telecast in India for the 3rd Youth ODI. However, fans can watch the match live online.

Live Streaming Platform: Official YouTube channel of Cricket South Africa

This CSA YouTube stream will provide live cricket score, commentary, and ball-by-ball action for Indian viewers.

What should fans expect from the Willowmoore Park pitch?

Willowmoore Park traditionally offers early assistance to fast bowlers, especially in morning conditions. Bounce and carry remain consistent, rewarding disciplined seam bowling. Batters who spend time early often score freely later, making partnerships crucial.

India U19’s composure with the bat and adaptability with the ball have stood out so far. South Africa U19 will need sharper lengths and braver batting intent to flip the script.

Who are the squads to watch in the final Youth ODI?

India U19 Squad:

Vaibhav Suryavanshi (c), Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Aaron George, Vedant Trivedi, Harvansh Pangalia, RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Mohamed Enaan, Khilan Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Kishan Kumar Singh, Yuvraj Gohil, Udhav Mohan, Rahul Kumar, Henil Patel

South Africa U19 Squad:

Muhammed Bulbulia (c), Jorich Van Schalkwyk, Adnaan Lagadien, Jason Rowles, Armaan Manack, Daniel Bosman, Lethabo Phahlamohlaka (wk), Michael Kruiskamp, JJ Basson, Enathi Kitshini, Bayanda Majola, Corne Botha, Bandile Mbatha, Paul James, Ntando Soni