India U19 vs Zimbabwe U19 live streaming: When and where to watch ICC U19 World Cup 2026 super six match?

India U19 will lock horns with Zimbabwe U19 in the 6th match of the Super Six stage (Group 2 - B,C) of the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2026. Zimbabwe U19 have won the toss and have opted to field.

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Jan 27, 2026, 01:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau
India U19 vs Zimbabwe U19 live streaming: When and where to watch ICC U19 World Cup 2026 super six match?Image Credit:- X

India U19 will lock horns with Zimbabwe U19 in the 6th match of the Super Six stage (Group 2 - B,C) of the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2026. The crucial encounter will be played at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo, as both teams aim to strengthen their position in the Super Six phase. India U19 enter the contest with strong momentum after impressive performances in the group stage, while hosts Zimbabwe U19 will look to spring a surprise on the tournament favourites on home soil. Zimbabwe U19 have won the toss and have opted to field, here's live streaming details. 

India U19 vs Zimbabwe U19: Match Details

Match: India U19 vs Zimbabwe U19, 6th Match

Stage: Super Six, Group 2 (B, C)

Date: Tuesday, 27 January 2026

Time: 1:00 PM IST (Toss at 12:30 PM IST)

Venue: Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

India U19 vs Zimbabwe U19 Live Streaming Details

Cricket fans in India can watch the match live on television as well as online.

TV Broadcast (India): Star Sports Network

Live Streaming (India): JioHotstar app and website

Fans are advised to log in a few minutes early to avoid missing the toss and early action.

Live Streaming and Broadcast, Other Regions

UK: Sky Sports

Australia: Amazon Prime Video

New Zealand: Sky Sport NZ

USA & Canada: Willow TV

Pakistan: Tamasha app and website 

Teams:

India U19 (Playing XI): Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre(c), Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu(w), Vedant Trivedi, Kanishk Chouhan, RS Ambrish, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Udhav Mohan

Zimbabwe U19 (Playing XI): Nathaniel Hlabangana(w), Dhruv Patel, Kian Blignaut, Webster Madhidhi, Takudzwa Makoni, Leeroy Chiwaula, Simbarashe Mudzengerere(c), Brandon Senzere, Michael Blignaut, Tatenda Chimugoro, Panashe Mazai

