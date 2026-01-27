India U19 vs Zimbabwe U19 live streaming: When and where to watch ICC U19 World Cup 2026 super six match?
India U19 will lock horns with Zimbabwe U19 in the 6th match of the Super Six stage (Group 2 - B,C) of the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2026. Zimbabwe U19 have won the toss and have opted to field.
India U19 vs Zimbabwe U19: Match Details
Match: India U19 vs Zimbabwe U19, 6th Match
Stage: Super Six, Group 2 (B, C)
Date: Tuesday, 27 January 2026
Time: 1:00 PM IST (Toss at 12:30 PM IST)
Venue: Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
India U19 vs Zimbabwe U19 Live Streaming Details
Cricket fans in India can watch the match live on television as well as online.
TV Broadcast (India): Star Sports Network
Live Streaming (India): JioHotstar app and website
Fans are advised to log in a few minutes early to avoid missing the toss and early action.
Live Streaming and Broadcast, Other Regions
UK: Sky Sports
Australia: Amazon Prime Video
New Zealand: Sky Sport NZ
USA & Canada: Willow TV
Pakistan: Tamasha app and website
Teams:
India U19 (Playing XI): Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre(c), Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu(w), Vedant Trivedi, Kanishk Chouhan, RS Ambrish, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Udhav Mohan
Zimbabwe U19 (Playing XI): Nathaniel Hlabangana(w), Dhruv Patel, Kian Blignaut, Webster Madhidhi, Takudzwa Makoni, Leeroy Chiwaula, Simbarashe Mudzengerere(c), Brandon Senzere, Michael Blignaut, Tatenda Chimugoro, Panashe Mazai
