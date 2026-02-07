India U19 World Cup glory: BCCI announces Rs 7.5 crore prize money

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a cash reward of Rs 7.5 crore for the Indian Under-19 cricket team following their emphatic title win at the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026. India clinched the trophy after a dominant victory over England in the final on Friday.

BCCI Lauds Undefeated Champions

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia expressed immense pride in the young Indian side, praising their unbeaten run and commanding performance in the summit clash. Announcing the reward, Saikia said the entire country and the cricket board were proud of the team’s achievement.

“The whole country and BCCI are proud of our Under-19 side on their Under-19 World Cup 2026 victory. The way our team defeated England in the finals, and how they remained undefeated in the tournament, we are all proud. The BCCI will reward the team with Rs 7.5 crore cash prize,” Saikia told ANI.

PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Young Champions

India’s triumph also drew praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who congratulated the team for their outstanding campaign and said the victory would inspire young sportspersons across the country. “India's cricketing talent shines! Proud of our U-19 team for bringing home the World Cup. The team has played very well through the tournament, showcasing exceptional skill. This win will inspire several young sportspersons, too. Best wishes to the players for their upcoming endeavours,” the Prime Minister said.

Record-Breaking Final in Harare

India sealed their sixth Under-19 World Cup title with a thumping 100-run win over England in the final held in Harare, Zimbabwe. Batting first, India piled up a massive 411/9, producing one of the most dominant performances in the history of Youth ODI finals.

Star batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi stole the show with a breathtaking 175 off just 80 balls, smashing 15 fours and 15 sixes. Captain Ayush Mhatre contributed a composed 53 off 51 balls, while Abhigyan Kundu added a quickfire 40 off 31 deliveries.

England’s Caleb Falconer fought valiantly with a fine 115, but England were eventually bowled out well short of the daunting 412-run target.

India Creates New Records, Extends Legacy

India’s explosive batting display also set a new record for the most sixes in a Youth ODI final, hammering 31, surpassing the previous best of 23. The latest triumph adds to India’s Under-19 World Cup titles in 2000, 2008, 2012, 2018 and 2022, further underlining the country’s dominance at the junior level. England, meanwhile, is still in search of their second title since winning the tournament in 1998.